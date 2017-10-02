FIU – OAS Cybersecurity Leadership & Strategy Certificate Program set for October 17-18 in Miami

The magnitude of cybersecurity threats has never been higher and shows no sign of slowing down. The global cost of cyberattacks is forecast to grow from $400 billion today to $2.1 trillion by 2020 and experts anticipate a 2 million person shortage in information security professionals by the same year.

To meet the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, Florida International University (FIU) has created the Cybersecurity Leadership & Strategy Certificate Program, in partnership with the Organization of American States (OAS).

The two-day program, scheduled for October 17-18 in Miami, offers both public and private sector tracks targeting professionals in law, government, healthcare and other industries, as well as leaders and policymakers in national security.

"Participants will walk away with a better understanding of the gamut of knowledge required to protect their organization," said Brian Fonseca, director of the Gordon Institute, an expert in national security who is overseeing the development of the course.

This Executive Certificate will provide hands-on simulation exercises of potential threats, regional trends, security measures, close interaction with faculty, group projects and keynote speakers including technology leaders in private industry and government. The course will be offered in English and simultaneously translated into Spanish.

Miami Technology pioneer Manuel Medina will be the program's keynote speaker. Medina is now CEO of Cyxtera Technologies, a data center services venture specialized in cybersecurity.

The roster of speakers includes OAS cybersecurity facilitators plus top corporate executives and analysts:

The Cybersecurity Certificate is offered jointly by FIU's College of Business and Green School of International and Public Affairs, with content contribution and endorsement of the OAS Cyber Security Program, which for the past 10 years has been building cybersecurity capacities throughout the Region.

Applications for Florida International University's cybersecurity certificate program are now being accepted at business.fiu.edu/cybersecurity or call 305-348-4217.