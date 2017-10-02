U.S. Cellular Teams up with Nokia to Provide Self-Service IoT Device Management Portal to Business Customers

To enhance the wireless experience for business customers, U.S. Cellular has introduced "ConnectHQ," a self service portal that allows customers to manage connectivity to all of their wireless data devices in a centralized dashboard. As the Internet of Things (IoT) becomes more established in many business operations, the number of connections a customer will want to manage can range from dozens to tens of thousands, and ConnectHQ gives them control.

"Whether you are managing broadband connectivity to a handful of remote locations or tracking a large fleet of vehicles, we want our customers to be able to implement and manage increasingly critical IoT solutions with ease," said Scott Scheuber, director of product management at U.S. Cellular. "We offer a rapidly growing set of certified devices and B2B products and services that increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. By working with an established and proven company like Nokia, we can provide our customers with an intuitive connectivity portal that enables them to quickly add and manage all the IoT devices on our reliable, high-speed wireless network."

ConnectHQ puts the power in the hands of customers and value added partners so they can mass-activate and manage their IoT devices and monitor and get alerted to unusual usage whenever and however they choose. Additionally, business owners can track usage trends over time to right size their operations costs by adjusting data plans through a rich set of controls and reporting tools.

ConnectHQ is powered by Nokia's connectivity management technology, which manages high volumes of connections from sensors and devices, and offers flexible deployment and modules for capabilities such as billing, mediation, and CRM. Connectivity management is part of Nokia IMPACT, a secure, standards-based platform for building and scaling new IoT services. The Nokia IMPACT IoT platform manages data collection, event processing, device management, data contextualization, data analytics and applications enablement for any device, any protocol and across any application.

"Nokia is committed to providing advanced technologies and solutions that enable services providers to unleash the potential of IoT," said Jason Collins, VP of IoT Marketing at Nokia. "We are delighted to work with U.S. Cellular to help them deliver new, higher-value services and a superior digital experience to their business customers."

For more information on ConnectHQ, please visit www.uscellular.com/connecthq.

