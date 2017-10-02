Ventev Mobile Partners with eStar Technology to Bring Premium Mobile Accessories to Latin America and the Caribbean

HUNT VALLEY, Md. &Ventev Mobile and eStar Technology will bring Ventev's premium chargers, portable power, tough cables, and more to Latin America and the Caribbean.

"By the end of the decade, half of all people in Latin America will get their internet connection through a mobile phone. That's 150 million new mobile internet connections. The market is large and growing fast," said Ivette Estrella, at eStar. "But consumers in Latin America are no different than those in the U.S. They want the latest accessories to take advantage of the newest smartphone features, and they want those accessories to be high quality. Ventev gives them that."

Ventev makes accessories that deploy the latest technology to charge faster and more conveniently, no matter where you are. With 15-watt wireless chargers for the office, home, and car, Ventev helps users save time while taking advantage of the convenience of hands-free, no fuss wireless charging. Ventev's powerful 45-watt wallport pd1300 can replace phone, laptop, and tablet chargers - all in one compact accessory. With no-fray cables and tempered glass screen protectors guard against drops, scratches, and wear and tear, Ventev ensures phones are ready to go.

"By 2012, 98 percent of the region's population had access to a mobile signal, but the rise of inexpensive smartphones over the past couple years has connected more people and made this a fast-growing market," said Scott Franklin, Director of Marketing at Ventev Mobile. "eStar Technologies works tirelessly to bring premium mobile accessories to stores and users, and through this partnership, we'll be able to elevate the mobile experience for potentially millions of users."

About eStar Technology

Conscious of the continuous market evolution in the consumer electronics industry, eStar Technology distributes accessories with innovative technology, high quality standards, unbeatable prices and personalized customer service. eStar Technology distributes to Latin America and the Caribbean with the knowledge that mobile products have become a basic necessity in our daily lives, an essential tool for our work, and the best way to develop the global connections necessary for business development.

About Ventev Mobile

Ventev Mobile (ventev.com/mobile), designs and manufactures mobile device accessories that fulfill consumers' unmet needs and enhance the mobile experience. Product offering includes universal power products with rapid-charging functionality; tangle-free charge, sync and audio cables; screen protectors for smartphones and tablets; and styluses. Ventev's high-performing, intelligent products help you navigate the ever-evolving wireless world.

