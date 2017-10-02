HGTV Urban Oasis Giveaway 2017 Open for Entries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , Oct. Beginning today until 5 p.m. ET November 22 , eligible viewers can enter for a chance to win the HGTV Urban OasisÂ Giveaway 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee . Fans can take a virtual tour of the renovated 1925 bungalow and then enter the sweepstakes twice per day at HGTV.com UrbanOasis. The giveaway is valued at more than $600,000 and includes the completely remodeled and furnished home plus $50,000 provided by national mortgage lender Quicken LoansÂ .

Located in the historic Fourth and Gill neighborhood close to vibrant downtown Knoxville and the University of Tennessee campus, the charming home features an all-new interior and enhanced exterior with eye-catching design touches and aptly lends itself to sustainable urban living in one of Knoxville's hottest neighborhoods. Fourth and Gill was chosen for HGTV Urban Oasis 2017 because of its unique vibe and proximity to the heart of downtown, which features a wealth of restaurants, bars, outdoor concerts, shopping and other year-round activities.

"With our corporate headquarters right here in Knoxville , we know what an up-and-coming metropolis our city truly is - it has it all, including an urban feel infused with trademark Southern hospitality," said Ron Feinbaum , General Manager of HGTV Home Promotions. "Our team is accustomed to traveling the country to produce the top-notch homes we give away to our viewers each year. With this project, it's particularly gratifying to showcase all that our 'Scruffy City' has to offer, from a culinary scene that's growing by leaps and bounds to endless outdoor adventure."

With art direction and dÃ©cor from Atlanta -based interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, the approximately 1,850-square-foot Craftsman home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms centered around an open and airy living concept. HGTV Urban Oasis 2017 Project Manager Scott Branscom oversaw the renovation process, which required turning a duplex with separate living spaces into a single-family home. Designed and renovated by local firms Open Door Architecture and Tillman Companies, the feel of the home is best described as casual modernist with artistic style, and the clever use of space makes it exceptionally practical for the modern-day family.

Natural materials in a muted color palette highlight the Smoky Mountain inspiration throughout, and details like a grand hallway complete with period-correct millwork paneling pay homage to the historical Craftsman style. The interior gives way to a spectacular outdoor space featuring a large screened porch, an asymmetrical freestanding garage and a fire pit that are designed to give the lucky winner ample opportunities for entertaining and enjoying the fresh air with friends and family. The home exudes laid-back urban elegance with an easy living vibe.

The HGTV Urban Oasis 2017 sponsors include Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK); Quicken LoansÂ®; Kohler Co.; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; SimpliSafe Home Security; American Institute of Architects; and Bush Brothers & Company.

ABOUT HGTV HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 91 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of nine million people each month; social media platforms that engage nearly nine million users; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOMEâ„¢ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee , HGTV is owned by Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc., which also owns and operates Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

