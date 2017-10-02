The Linux Foundation Introduces Open Source Networking Days to Foster Local Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 2, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire The Linux Foundation today announced Open Source Networking Days (OSN Days), a series of free regional events hosted and organized by local open source networking communities and The Linux Foundation members and projects including ONAP, OPNFV, OpenDaylight, DPDK, FD.io, PNDA, and more. Designed to foster innovation across the entire open source networking ecosystem, the inaugural OSN Days will take place in Paris, Milan, Stockholm, London, Tel Aviv, and Japan from October 9 19 .

"We are pleased to be working with industry-leading partners - from developers to service providers to vendors - to collaboratively create solutions to accelerate open network transformation," said Arpit Joshipura , General Manager, Networking and Orchestration, The Linux Foundation. "OSN Days create a wonderful opportunity for both network users and developers to learn how various open source initiatives fit together to advance and change the face of network orchestration and solutions."

Each free day-long event will begin with a plenary session presented by site hosts and speakers from The Linux Foundation on the state of the industry and how projects across the open networking stack integrate. Additionally, the events will feature technical sessions, tutorials, demonstrations, and workshops presented by community experts on the state of the industry and business opportunities enabled by network transformation - such as 5G and IoT. Attendee participation and collaboration will be encouraged, with the goal of deepening knowledge of open source networking and setting the stage for continued collaboration in each region.

OSN Days are made possible by the generous support of our site hosts and sponsors, including: Amdocs, Atos, Cloudify, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, Orange, Red Hat, SUSE, and Vodafone. More information, including registration and site-specific details, is available here: https://sites.google.com/linuxfoundation.org/osndays/home and here: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/audience/introducing-linux-foundations-open-source-networking-days/.

Supporting Quotes From Site Hosts

Ericsson (Stockholm) Mats Karlsson , Head of portfolio & architecture, digital services, at Ericsson says: "Ericsson is strongly promoting several open source initiatives in the Orchestration, SDN, NFV, and Cloud technology areas, thus accelerating innovation and industry adoption of new technologies as part of our overall vision for 5G. As part of Ericsson's collaboration and deep involvement in many open source projects such as ONAP, OPNFV, ODL, and FD.io, we are organizing and hosting the Open Source Networking Days in Stockholm so that we can bring this event closer to Scandinavian and European operators, partners, and communities."

Orange (Paris ) "Orange places a great deal of trust in open source as it is an environment where operators and manufacturers innovate and even develop together," said Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, senior vice president, Orange Labs Networks. "Open source communities enable quick and sustainable innovation, while also securing future interoperability of these new virtualized networks architectures."

SUSE (Milan ) "It is a great pleasure for SUSE to support The Linux Foundation's newly launched Open Source Networking Days," said Alan Clark , CTO Office, Directing Industry Initiatives, Emerging Standards and Open Source at SUSE and OpenStack Board Chair. "This event offers an ideal communication platform for developers and those interested in learning more about open source innovation. With open source projects such as OpenStack or OPNFV, which are at the core of digital transformation, this event is definitely a highlight."

