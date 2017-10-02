NJFX Announces Interconnection To More Than A Million Route Miles And 240 Countries Around The Globe

WALL, N.J. , Oct.Â New Jersey Fiber Exchange (NJFX), the first and only colocation campus to sit at a cable landing station in the U.S. and offer Tier 3, carrier neutral data center capabilities, announces today its interconnection to over one million route miles, both subsea and terrestrial, and more than one million square feet of global data center space across 240 countries.

The company has reached incredible milestones, and is well positioned for even further growth of the global connectivity ecosystem it began just a year ago. A new transatlantic connectivity map shows route diversity across the major interconnection points.

"Route diversity is paramount to telecom providers. Our rich carrier ecosystem without recurring fees for cross connects goes a long way to further ensure these providers aren't single threaded and exposed," says Gil Santaliz, CEO for NJFX. "We have demonstrated tremendous value to our customers with the ability to interconnect to major international subsea networks complimented by terrestrial networks in the U.S."

Through its partnerships, NJFX clients can strategically diversify their connectivity options to key hubs across North America , Europe , and South America , bypassing legacy chokepoints.

The next major milestone is the completion and expansion of the NJFX colocation campus adding 48 acres to its footprint. This flexible site plan will include a new, two-story 80,000 square foot data center and premium disaster recovery space adjacent to NJFX's current Tier 3 facility - just 60 miles from New York City .

For more information, please visit www.njfx.net . To check out the new Trans-Atlantic Connectivity map visit https://www.njfx.net/assets/dl/NJFX-Trans-Atlantic_ConnectivityMap.pdf.

About NJFX

NJFX operates "Tier 3 by the Subsea," the world's first colocation campus that strategically intersects a carrier neutral subsea cable landing station meet-me room with a Tier 3, carrier neutral data center. The 64,800 square foot purpose-built data center offers direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems that interconnect North America, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean . High and low density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support as well as unique US fiber back-haul solutions that avoid traditional legacy network points of failure. NJFX's low latency offerings provide the flexibility, reliability and security that global carriers, content providers, enterprise and government entities require to drive revenue, reduce expenses and improve service quality. For more information, please visit www.NJFX.net.

