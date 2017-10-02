128 Technology Names Susan Graham Johnston as President

BURLINGTON, Mass. , Oct. 128 Technology, the Secure Vector Routing company, today announced the appointment of Susan Graham Johnston as President. With more than 20 years of management, engineering and enterprise technology experience, Graham Johnston will be responsible for the day to day oversight of the business, driving global adoption of the 128T Networking Platform.

Graham Johnston's appointment comes as organizations of all sizes are transforming their networks with Secure Vector Routing, a fundamentally new approach to networking that makes IP routing intelligent and allows customers to build context-aware networks that can easily, dynamically, and securely stretch across network boundaries - without relying on costly tunneling and overlay technologies.

"With the rise of cloud computing, mobile devices, and the number of applications created each day, the demand for the solutions 128 Technology provides has never been higher. Sue's extensive operational experience will prove invaluable as we scale our business," said Andy Ory , co-founder and CEO of 128 Technology. "I am delighted to have Sue assume this role on the 128 Technology leadership team."

Prior to joining 128 Technology, Graham Johnston was Managing Director of British Oxygen Company (BOC), running the UK, Ireland and sub-Saharan Africa region of the Linde Group. At Linde, she drove rapid transformation of the business through deployment of digital capabilities such as IoT, cloud services, process automation and analytics.

"Having experienced first-hand the challenges of delivering innovative services securely over a complex network, 128 Technology's one-of-a-kind approach to solving network complexity clearly addresses a critical enterprise need," said Graham Johnston . "I am excited to apply my skills to advance the company's mission of fixing the internet."

Before joining Linde, Graham Johnston was at Oracle for five years as Vice President in the Communications Global Business Unit and the Systems Business, and was a member of the Oracle Women's Leadership Advisory Board. She joined Oracle through the acquisition of Sun Microsystems, where she held numerous leadership roles in operations, supply chain, and engineering. Graham Johnston started her career in management consulting with Bain & Company. With her passion for making engineering, technology and leadership roles more diverse she has been a speaker at numerous conferences, including the Pacific Business Women's Conference, and is a past member of Watermark and Advancing Women Executives. Graham Johnston holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering, an MS in Manufacturing Systems Engineering and an MBA from Stanford University .

About 128 Technology 128 Technology is a Secure Vector Routing software company on a mission to fix the internet. The 128T Networking Platform natively provides network-based security, control and insight across data centers, wide-area networks and edge locations for enterprises, service providers, and cloud companies alike. The company's software-based approach disrupts the traditional networking paradigm, but doesn't disrupt existing network infrastructures. To learn more about 128 Technology's unique approach to networking, visit www.128technology.com, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

