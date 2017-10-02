Electric Cloud Positioned the Highest for Execution in Gartner's Application Release Automation Magic Quadrant for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK , Oct. O'Reilly Velocity (BOOTH 19) Electric Cloud (http electric cloud.com), the leader in DevOps Release Automation and Continuous Delivery, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a leader in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Application Release Automation (ARA). In its Magic Quadrant (MQ) for ARA research, Gartner analysts evaluated companies for their 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision.' Electric Cloud was positioned the highest for their 'Ability to Execute.' Download the full reportÂ at (http electric cloud.com resources whitepapers gartner magic quadrant application release automation ).Â Â

"We feel it is quite an honor to be named by Gartner as an ARA leader two years in a row," said Steve Brodie , CEO of Electric Cloud. "We continuously add new features that our customers request with our sights set on providing the most complete, unified ARA platform in the industry."

Automation, Modeling and Release Coordination Gartner's highly sought-after 2017 Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for ARA considered vendors based on a minimum of three product-related functions, namely 1) Automation 2) Environment Modeling and 3) Release Coordination. From Electric Cloud's perspective, these elements support the goal of end-to-end DevOps toolchain orchestration, which enables greater release agility, faster time to market, consistent methods for continual deployment, quality through automation and constant feedback loops.

"The primary objective for DevOps toolchain orchestration is to ensure the DevOps delivery pipeline is managed in line with business priorities," noted George Spafford and Joachim Herschmann in a July 2017 Gartner research report.* "This means releases must be visible to all members of the DevOps team, including business stakeholders. This visibility is also used to identify bottlenecks and delays, as well as areas where effort, cost and time can be saved. The orchestration of the pipeline should still provide the flexibility to embrace agile practices. It should also provide a level of control that ensures that activities adhere to corporate business guidelines (for example, security and compliance regulations)."

Accelerate Digital Transformation "As organizations scale their DevOps efforts, some of the main pain points we hear is the need to consolidate islands of automation without inhibiting pockets of innovation, while simultaneously increasing collaboration and governance," Brodie adds. "The unified nature of ElectricFlow allows customers to address these challenges by providing a common, flexible platform to orchestrate the entire Continuous Delivery pipeline with deployment automation, release coordination, pipeline modeling and analytics in an easy-to-consume push-button fashion for enterprise use. We believe these factors, along with recent recognitions from leading industry analysts, have contributed to a growing roster of new customers - on track to triple in 2017."

"At SOMOS, we decided to move off of our 30-year-old mainframe application, responsible for managing over 41 million toll-free numbers in North America . One of many challenges was how to modernize and build a DevOps culture and environment for SOMOS while simultaneously moving to a microservices architecture," said Gary McKay , scrum master at SOMOS. "We chose Electric Cloud's ElectricFlow because of its support for both containerized and mainframe workloads, and because it can coordinate delivery of those workloads safely across all our development and production environments. The results have been stunningly positive."

For more information about ElectricFlow and to download the free Community Edition, please visit: (http://electric-cloud.com/products/electricflow).

Connect with Electric Cloud

Share This: .@electriccloud named a leader in @Gartner_inc's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Application Release Automation http://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/electric-cloud-positioned-highest-execution-gartners-application-release-automation-magic-quadrant-second-year-row/ #DevOps

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Release Automation, September 27, 2017 *Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Application Release Automation, September 27, 2017 *Gartner, Hype Cycle for DevOps, 2017, July 14, 2017

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Electric Cloud, Inc. Electric Cloud is the leader in DevOps Release Automation and Continuous Delivery. We help organizations like E*TRADE, Gap, HPE, Intel and Lockheed Martin deliver better software faster by accelerating development, automating deployments, and coordinating releases.

Contact: Jeremy Douglas Catapult PR-IR 303-581-7760 jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-cloud-positioned-the-highest-for-execution-in-gartners-application-release-automation-magic-quadrant-for-second-year-in-a-row-300528675.html

SOURCE Electric Cloud, Inc.

http://electric-cloud.com