Delta Energy & Communications Signs Collaboration Agreement with Mzansi Digital Republic Trust

MURRIETA,Â Calif., Oct. Delta Energy & Communications, a network, smart grid, and big data company focused on providing connectivity around the globe, today announced the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with the Mzansi Digital Republic Trust, a South African non profit organization whose mission is to extend Internet connectivity to underserved populations. Under the Agreement, the parties will work together to facilitate improvements to the energy infrastructure in South Africa , while simultaneously providing Wi Fi connectivity. The signing of the Agreement took place at a public event at Mzansi Digital Republic in Delft, a township outside Cape Town , on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 . The parties expect that extending Internet access in Delft will be the initial focus of their joint efforts.

"We are excited and proud to be collaborating with Mzansi Digital Republic," said Scott M. Foster , President and CEO of Delta Energy & Communications. "With our Delta Smart Grid Networkâ„¢ comes not only a ubiquitous Wi-Fi network, but also an advanced smart grid solution to optimize grid efficiency, smart metering, and grid analytics-with the ability to enable real-time energy theft detection."

The Agreement supports Mzansi Digital Republic's continuing efforts to develop initiatives to boost Wi-Fi connectivity to Delft's population of over 420,000 people and beyond. The Agreement will facilitate broader distribution of the Delta Smart Grid Network (DSGNâ„¢), a pioneering Wi-Fi-based wireless wide area network (WWAN) that delivers Wi-Fi connectivity to the populations served by utilities, and creates opportunities for IoT engagement by telecommunications partners and OEMs.

"The Delta solution provides the opportunity to bring connectivity within reach, and in so doing, bring the requisite capacity to promote active citizenry," said Pastor Charles George , Executive Chairperson of Mzansi Digital Republic. "With the DSGNâ„¢ we can realize Mzansi's vision of a smart township-where all municipal services are integrated to enable government and residents alike to address developmental challenges, and ultimately bridge the digital divide."

In addition to enabling increased connectivity, it is the parties' hope that the Agreement will result in opportunities for job creation with respect to the installation and servicing of the DSGNâ„¢.

Foster concluded, "We look forward to working with Mzansi Digital Republic to empower communities to join us in our passion for connectivity."

For more information on Delta Energy & Communications, please visit www.deltaglobalnetwork.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Delta Energy & Communications Delta Energy & Communications is a network, smart grid and big data company that provides a transformative technology to connect millions around the globe. Delta's novel approach brings connective technology to developing regions wherever there is electricity. In doing so, it helps utilities realize the benefits of data analytics. Delta's core values of dignity, empowerment, transparency and innovation are the foundation for working with its partners and improving the communities it serves. Delta is headquartered in Murrieta, California and has offices in Cape Town, South Africa . For more information, please visit www.deltaglobalnetwork.com.

About Mzansi Digital Republic Trust Mzansi Digital Republic Trust was founded by Home of Compassion, a non-profit organization focused on holistic human capital development in disadvantaged communities, and I.C.E Media Group, a company focused on using media and technology as an empowerment tool to the masses. In 2014, Home of Compassion partnered with the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism to implement part of their Broad Band Strategy of free basic Wi-Fi in Delft and surrounding communities with huge success. As phase two of this initiative, Home of Compassion and its partners built an economic model focused on digitization that birthed Mzansi Digital Republic.

Contact: Erin Vadala , Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-energy--communications-signs-collaboration-agreement-with-mzansi-digital-republic-trust-300528896.html

SOURCE Delta Energy & Communications

http://www.deltaglobalnetwork.com