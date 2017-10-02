Superior Essex Honored by Cabling Installation & Maintenance 2017 Innovators Awards Program

Superior Essex, a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cabling products, announced today that its PowerWiseÂ 1 Gigabit 4 Pair Power over Ethernet (4PPoE) cable was recognized by the judges of the annual Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards program for its role in the West Baden Spring Hotel relighting project. The judging panel consisted of cabling and communications system specifiers, designers, integrators and managers with vast professional experience.

Alan Bergstein, publisher of Cabling Installation & Maintenance (cablinginstall.com) said, "This prestigious program allows Cabling Installation & Maintenance to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the structured cabling industry. Our 2017 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry."

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:

Innovative

Value to the User

Sustainability

Meeting a Defined Need

Collaboration

Impact

This year, Superior Essex received a Gold-level award for its PowerWise 1G 4PPoE cable and its role in the West Baden Springs Hotel relighting project. The West Baden Springs Hotel is one of America's oldest resort hotels, with a history that stretches back more than a century. Seeking to enhance operational and energy efficiencies and add to its already unique guest experience, West Baden Springs Hotel sought out Platformatics and Superior Essex to retrofit the atrium with a next-generation intelligent lighting solution. The new system provided by Superior Essex and Platformatics includes over 500 tunable, IP-ready lights that are interconnected over a single local area network (LAN) by more than 30,000 feet of Superior Essex PowerWise 1G 4PPoE cabling. This new solution provided the hotel significant improvements to its energy efficiency, user experience, occupant health, safety and productivity. It has also established a foundation for future converged network applications with features such as data gathering and analytics that will continue to add value as the hotel expands its in-building network.

"We are honored to be recognized by CI&M as a Gold-level Innovator for our work on the West Baden Springs Hotel project," says Will Bryan, Vice President of Technology and Market Development for Superior Essex. "The West Baden connected lighting solution for is a great example of how our innovative cable, PoE lighting technology and architecture can be blended together to provide a truly unique and cost-effective user experience."

The 2017 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards Honorees are featured in the November Issue of Cabling Installation & Maintenance magazine as well as on http://www.cablinginstall.com.

About Cabling Installation & Maintenance

Published since 1993, Cabling Installation & Maintenance has provided practical information to professionals responsible for the specification, design, installation and management of structured cabling systems in enterprises, data centers and campuses. Cabling Installation & Maintenance's magazine, website (cablinginstall.com), email newsletters and webcasts help cabling professionals improve day-to-day operations and enable strategic planning for their networks' optimum long-term performance.

About The Cabling Installation & Maintenance 2017 Innovators Awards program

The Cabling Installation & Maintenance 2017 Innovators Awards program reviews and recognizes the most-innovative applications of cabling and communications technology products and systems within the structured cabling industry. Platinum, Gold, and Silver Honorees were announced at BICSI's 2017 Fall Conference in Las Vegas on Monday, September 25, 2017. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: innovation, value, sustainability, collaboration, and impact.

About Superior Essex

Superior Essex is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable and accessory products serving the communications industry and related distribution markets for over 80 years. Superior Essex is a trade name for Superior Essex International LP and other companies of Superior Essex Inc. SuperiorEssex.com