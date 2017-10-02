Savi Lands Jeffrey A. Friedman as New CFO

Savi , an innovator in big data machine learning analytic solutions, supply chain management software, and sensor technology, today announced that it has hired Jeffrey A. Friedman as Chief Financial Officer.

A veteran finance and operations leader, Friedman has more than three decades of experience in financial management for public and private companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and software industries. Friedman joins Savi after eight years at Pherson Associates where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. At Pherson, he built and managed the company's federal, commercial, and non-profit operating entities, nearly doubling their revenue in his time there.

"Jeff brings a deep knowledge not only of finance, but of the world of enterprise technology and how the two intersect," said Rich Carlson, CEO of Savi Technology. "His insights and experience will boost Savi's financial agility and be an invaluable resource as we continue to rapidly grow the company's client base. I'm very excited to have him on board."

Before joining Pherson, Friedman was a founding partner and managing director for Monumental Venture Partners. He set the strategic direction for the early days of the venture fund and raised capital for investing in new technology and promoting entrepreneurship. Friedman graduated with a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia before earning his MBA at George Washington University.

"I'm looking forward to jumping right in with Savi," Friedman said. "There's so much potential in the Internet of Things and the analytics technology surrounding it. Savi has been at the forefront of sensor use from the beginning. I am pleased I can bring some of my own experience in rapidly growing new technology adoption in both Federal and commercial business into play."

About Savi Technology

Savi™ delivers live streaming facts and insights about the location, condition and security of in-transit goods. Using big data and analytics, Savi equips shippers, carriers, 3PLs and governments with actionable insights to optimize supply chains before, during and after transit, reducing costs and inventory while improving service. Savi is trusted to support some of the world's largest and most complex supply chain networks for large CPG, Pharma, the US DoD and over a dozen government agencies around the globe.