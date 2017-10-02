Eric Haney Joins IMT Vislink as Regional Sales Manager for Unmanned and Autonomous Systems

SARASOTA, Fla. , Oct. xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced today that Eric Haney has joined its IMT Vislink operations as Regional Sales Manager for Unmanned and Autonomous Systems. Reporting to John Procacci , Vice President of Sales, Eric will focus on unmanned systems across all markets throughout North America , with emphasis on law enforcement, public safety and commercial sectors.Â

IMT Vislink offers compact, long-range, low-power video systems with high image quality that are perfectly suited to UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) and UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle) deployment scenarios. With robust products that include the IMTDragonFly and MicroLite2 transmitters, plus a full complement of video receive and antenna systems and viewing components, IMT Vislink delivers complete high-bandwidth, real-time UAV/UGV video solutions.

John Payne IV , president of IMT USA , said, "We are pleased to welcome Eric Haney to our team. His expertise will be invaluable in helping identify and close business for government, military and commercial UAV/UGV applications where our systems deliver considerable advantages. These sectors require robust, resilient and secure video communications capabilities, and these are the core benefits of our solutions."

Most recently, Eric Haney managed Business Development for the Commercial Information Solutions Group of AeroVironment (Simi Valley, CA ). In this position, he was responsible for business development activities within AeroVironment's Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), Commercial Services Business Area with a focus on oil and gas, utility, security and law enforcement markets. There he managed and lead customer accounts to ensure that products and services were delivered on time and customer expectations exceeded. He also supported AeroVironment's Department of Defense and Foreign Military Sales. Prior to that, he served as Flight Operations Manager at AeroVironment, where he was directly responsible for all flight operations, flight testing, and initial and ongoing training of flight operators based out of Simi Valley .

Previously he served as a law enforcement officer with the Ventura County (CA) Sheriff's office. He has also served as a helicopter crew chief in the US Marines and the US Navy Reserve. Eric is a member of professional organizations that include the California Tactical Officers Association and ALEA (Airborne Law Enforcement Association).

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink, and xMax.

IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. It was designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations, making it ideal for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida , xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI ) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

