Atom Tickets & T-Mobile Bring Families Together With A Special Ticket Offer To See 'My Little Pony: The Movie' In Theaters For $2

LOS ANGELES , Oct. Announced today, the cutting edge mobile movie ticketing platform Atom Tickets and T Mobile are teaming up again to bring T Mobile customers an exclusive ticket offer to see My Little Pony The Movie for $2Â through the T Mobile Tuesdays app. My Little Pony The Movie isÂ the latest film from Allspark Pictures, Hasbro's film label, and Lionsgate (NYSE LGF.A, LGF.B).

Starting Tuesday, October 3 , T-Mobile customers can claim the exclusive offer from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and purchase their tickets on the Atom Tickets app to see the family-friendly animated adventure during opening weekend, October 6-8.* The cheerful feature film invites moviegoers to "discover a different breed of hero" with a star-studded cast led by the voices of Emily Blunt , Kristin Chenoweth , Liev Schreiber and Sia.

This new ticket offer follows a successful summer movie series from T-Mobile Tuesdays and Atom that included offers to see Wonder Woman, Transformers: The Last Knight, War for the Planet of the Apes and Lionsgate's hit action/comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard.

When purchasing their tickets, T-Mobile customers will be treated to Atom's simple moviegoing experience that includes one-tap purchasing, concessions ordering, inviting friends, and bypassing the lines at the theater. Atom users will enjoy the VIP treatment at theaters even during busy opening weekends.

"We saw such overwhelming excitement from T-Mobile customers during our summer series that we wanted to keep the offers coming, this time with a family-friendly film," said Ameesh Paleja , CEO and co-founder, Atom Tickets. "Lionsgate and Allspark Pictures have made an uplifting and heartwarming movie with My Little Pony: The Movie and we want to help bring families and friends together to experience the magic-that's what Atom's all about."

With Atom's social invite feature, users can purchase their ticket and also invite their friends and families to go to the movie without paying for them. This process eliminates IOUs and allows groups to easily reserve seats together-a crucial benefit for highly anticipated box office releases with an established fan base.

"After witnessing the infectious gratitude from fans for The Hitman's Bodyguard offer, we knew we wanted to take part in the program again," said Lionsgate Executive Vice President of Worldwide Digital Marketing Danielle DePalma . "My Little Pony: The Movie features an extremely talented cast, a wholesome message and good-natured humor that both kids and adults will enjoy. We're proud to tell moviegoers 'thank you' for giving us the opportunity to tell these stories."

How Atom Tickets Works: Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help customers make the best decision on what to see. Moviegoers may then invite friends (via Facebook or their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets to join them. Atom offers streamlined ordering of tickets and concessions from any Android or iOS phone. At the theater, users go directly to the ushers and concession counters, where they simply scan a QR code at tablet kiosks. Paper tickets and IOUs have been replaced by Atom's innovative platform, which keeps all plans, messaging, payment and tickets in one place.

About Atom Tickets: Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind theatrical social movie ticketing platform. Through its patent pending recommendation and personalization technology, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 18,500 screens across North America , the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

*Offer valid while supplies last. See complete terms and conditions at: atm.tk/tmobilepony

ATOM TICKETS CONTACTS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/atomtickets Twitter: https://twitter.com/atomtickets Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/atomtickets/

Contacts: Shannah Miller Atom Tickets shannah@atomtickets.com 310-779-9800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atom-tickets--t-mobile-bring-families-together-with-a-special-ticket-offer-to-see-my-little-pony-the-movie-in-theaters-for-2-300528869.html

SOURCE Atom Tickets

https://www.atomtickets.com