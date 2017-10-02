Insurity’s SIMS Claims Selected by Ramsey County

Insurity, a leading provider of core insurance processing and data integration and analytics solutions, today announced that Ramsey County has selected SIMS Claims to support administration of its workers' compensation claims. Key to the decision was Insurity's ability to host the claims systems via its reliable and secure SIMS Cloud environment, combined with the claims system's capabilities, scalability and support for the self insured county's current business and planned growth.

Seeking to provide an enhanced set of leading and lagging indicators to its many operating departments and increase functionality beyond its in-house legacy claims system, Ramsey County opted to evaluate the market for available solutions. They were looking for a solution that could be deployed, hosted, enhanced, and maintained in a cloud environment by a vendor partner. With a vendor hosting and supporting the system, the county's limited IT resources could focus on supporting the county with new initiatives rather than maintaining a system. After evaluation of four systems, Ramsey County selected Insurity's SIMS Claims as the best fit solution due to a combination of its cloud deployment as well as the expanded capabilities the county would be able to leverage to modernize and enhance its claims environment.

Additional anticipated capabilities and benefits from Ramsey County's implementation of SIMS Claims includes:

"With SIMS Claims we are looking forward to interconnecting our various benefit programs, and enhancing our data outcomes and business process," commented Greg Anderson, HR Manager for Employee Benefits, Safety and Workers' Compensation. "In addition, we will be able to add other lines of business, manage short-term and long-term disability, and increase medical surveillance with SIMS Claims."

"We are pleased that Ramsey County has selected SIMS Claims and that the county recognized the system's depth of functionality and scalability, along with Insurity's proven hosted cloud environment. We are confident that SIMS Claims' powerful platform and modern design will enable Ramsey County to be even more competitive in the market and provide consistent and exceptional customer service," stated Jose Tribuzio, General Manager and Senior Vice President, SIMS Claims.

About Ramsey County

More than 540,000 Minnesotans make their homes in Ramsey County. Located in the heart of the seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area, Ramsey County communities - including the capitol city of Saint Paul - are nationally known as attractive, livable places rich in history, diversity and opportunity. The county's 4,000 employees provide a variety of public services for residents, businesses and visitors. www.ramseycounty.us

About Insurity

Insurity, Inc. enables property & casualty insurers to modernize their enterprise and achieve their business goals. Insurity's core processing applications and data integration and analysis solutions are backed by rich insurance expertise and are in production with over 100 insurers, processing billions of dollars of premium each month. Insurity's solutions address the needs of all carriers - from the Top 20 insurers to small or regional commercial, personal, or specialty lines writers, as well as MGAs. For more information about Insurity, call 860-616-7721 or visit www.insurity.com. Connect with Insurity on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.