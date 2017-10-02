GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – Middle East and North Africa

The GSMA today announced new speakers for its Mobile 360 Series Middle East and North Africa (MENA) conference taking place on 9 10 October in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The two day event has confirmed over 50 speakers, including 15 CEOs and 25 C Level executives from 17 countries. The 2017 agenda includes cutting edge insight and opinion on the key topics impacting the region, such as the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, 5G, disaster response, social mobile video, e commerce and digital transformation, amongst others.

"Mobile 360 - MENA is now in its fifth year and is firmly established in the region as a must-attend event as evidenced by the number of high-profile speakers that have been confirmed for this year's show," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "We look forward to welcoming delegates to discuss and debate the latest developments from across the mobile industry and how they are impacting one of the world's most diverse regions."

Newly confirmed speakers for the event include:

They join previously announced speakers including:

Mobile 360 - MENA includes a number of thought-provoking keynote presentations, panels and workshops, including 'The Artificial Intelligence Revolution', 'Mobile Social Video Networks for Communication, Media Consumption and Political Change,' 'Dynamic Governance and Regulatory Modernisation' and 'Digital Transformation and Customer Experience'. This year's event will also include an 'Innovation Showcase' session with a opportunity for start-up technology companies to pitch to a panel of venture capitalists and industry experts.

Co-located again with GITEX, Mobile 360 - MENA will be held in the new Za'abeel Hall 6, close to Gulfcomms in the Dubai World Trade Centre. Recently confirmed sponsors include Ericsson (Gold Sponsor), Staxx (Showcase Sponsor), Mahindra Comviva, NXN and Wipro (Silver Sponsors) and Canar Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (Wifi Sponsor). They join previously announced sponsors Etisalat (Host Sponsor), Bank of Khartoum (Gold Sponsor), Huawei (Global Industry Supporter Sponsor), Global Certification Forum (Showcase Sponsor) and Mobile Arts (Supporting Sponsor).

To register please go to: www.mobile360series.com/mena/attend/attendee-registration/. For further information on Mobile 360 - MENA please visit www.mobile360series.com/mena/. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 - MENA (#M360MENA) on Twitter @GSMA, on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series and LinkedIn on www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series. Download the event app for further information: www.mobile360series.com/app/.

-ENDS-

About the GSMA The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.