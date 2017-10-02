NTT Group to Showcase Drivers of Digital Transformation at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017

NTT Group, represented by Dimension Data, NTT Communications, NTT DATA and NTT Security, today announced the company's participation in the Gartner Symposium ITxpo, taking place October 1 5 in Orlando, Florida, exhibiting under the theme of Innovation for the Enterprise. Together the family of companies from NTT Group will be exhibiting advanced technology supporting services and use cases in eight key areas driving digital transformation Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), security and risk, cost optimization, customer experience, intelligence automation, digital acceleration and IT optimization. Executives from NTT Group companies Dimension Data, and NTT DATA, as well as NTT Com's global customer, Kraft Heinz, will also be presenting practitioners' perspectives on IoT, SD WAN and customer experience in three separate sessions.

This is the eighth consecutive year NTT Com has participated at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo, considered one of the world's most important gatherings of CIOs and senior IT executives. NTT Group is a Premier Sponsor at this year's event.

WHAT: NTT Group companies, NTT Com, Dimension Data, NTT DATA and NTT Security, will co-exhibit at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo at booth #337. Innovative use cases showcased at the NTT Group booth include NTT Com's implementation of AI in Mitsui Chemical's gas production process to accurately determine the quality of the gas product; and Dimension Data's collaboration with Cisco in an IoT-based project, Connected Conservation, to safeguard the threatened rhino in South Africa. NTT DATA experts will showcase industry solutions in customer experience, intelligent automation, digital acceleration and IT optimization. NTT Security, the specialized security arm of NTT Group, will be on hand to collaborate with the other NTT Group companies and align the security consulting and managed services needed to meet an organization's IT/OT (Operational Technology) alignment goals.

WHERE: Walt Disney World Dolphin, Walt Disney World Swan

WHO & WHEN: Executives from Dimension Data, NTT DATA and NTT Com's global customer, Kraft Heinz, will present during the following conference segments:

Dimension Data: Harnessing the Business Benefit of IoT While Mitigating Risks

Speaker: Jason Harris, Managing Principal Consultant, Dimension Data

Date/Time: Monday, October 2, 12:45-1:05 p.m.

Location: ITxpo Stage 1, Dolphin Hotel

Description: The Internet of Things (IoT) is gaining mass adoption by business, government and consumers. It's enabling new business opportunities and re-shaping industries of all kinds. IoT is set to be the next revolution because of its role in connecting businesses, machines and users. Yet many IoT systems are unsecured and prone to cyberattacks.

NTT Com's special guest: SD-WAN: Global Network Transformation Journey at The Kraft Heinz Company

Speaker: Boris Voltchenko, Head of IT Operations, The Kraft Heinz Company

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 3, 3:45-4:30 p.m.

Location: Osprey Ballroom, Swan Hotel

Description: Kraft Heinz's IT team successfully achieved a global network transformation strategy by leveraging global SD-WAN network and Internet connectivity, enabling asset-lite network and security services in a consumption model, resulting in faster application response time and end-user experience. Their partnership with service providers accelerated transformation goals to meet business objectives.

NTT DATA: Customer/Employee Experience and the CIO…it IS our Problem

Speaker: Brad Rucker, Senior Vice President, Digital Application and Information Management, NTT DATA

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 4, 10:15-11:00 a.m.

Location: Room Asia 2, Dolphin

Description: For too long, we've pushed customer and employee experience issues to other organizations, thinking it's marketing's own problem, or customer service's or even sales'. The time to take responsibility is now. It is an IT problem, and we need to face it, measure it and, more importantly, fix it.

EVENT INFORMATION, MEDIA & BUSINESS MEETINGS: Wherever you are in the buying cycle, NTT invites you to schedule a private meeting to discuss innovation and digital transformation in your enterprise. Media please contact Andrea MacLean, Wireside Communications, at +1-804-593-4181 or amaclean@wireside.com. For additional information on the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo, please visit http://www.gartner.com/events/na/orlando-symposium.

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the SD-WAN Service Portfolio reaching 196 countries/regions, and 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

For U.S. product and service information, please visit www.us.ntt.com.

About Dimension Data

Dimension Data uses technology to help organizations achieve great things. As a member of the NTT Group, we accelerate our clients' ambitions through digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, digital workspaces, and cybersecurity. With a turnover of USD 7.4 billion in 2016, offices in 49 countries, and 30,000 employees, we deliver wherever our clients are, at every stage of their technology journey. We're proud to be the Official Technology Partner of Amaury Sport Organisation, which owns the Tour de France, and the title partner of the cycling team, Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka. Visit us at http://www.dimensiondata.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 110,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries. NTT DATA partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, applications, infrastructure and business process services. Learn more at www.nttdataservices.com.

About NTT Security

NTT Security is the specialized security company of NTT Group. With embedded security, we enable NTT Group companies to deliver resilient business solutions for clients' digital transformation needs. NTT Security has 10 SOCs, seven R&D centers, over 1,500 security experts and handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents. NTT Security ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of consulting and managed services for NTT Group companies - making the best use of local resources and leveraging our global capabilities. Learn more at www.nttsecurity.com.

NTT, NTT Communications, and the NTT Communications logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION and/or its affiliates. All other referenced product names are trademarks of their respective owners. © 2017 NTT Communications