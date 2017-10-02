Comcast Named Finalist for 18th Annual Tekne Awards

The Minnesota High Tech Association (MHTA) has named Comcast as a finalist in the Community Impact category for the 2017 Tekne Awards, which will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Wednesday, November 15. The Tekne Awards honor Minnesota companies and individuals who have shown superior technology innovation and leadership.

Comcast Corporation is being recognized for its acclaimed Internet Essentials program, the nation's largest and most comprehensive high-speed Internet adoption program, which has now connected more than four million low-income Americans, in one million households, to high-speed Internet service at home.

"Comcast is honored to be recognized as a 2017 Tekne Awards finalist for our Internet Essentials program," said J.D. Keller, regional vice president, Comcast Twin Cities. "Over the past six years we have worked hard to help bridge the digital divide and bring the power of the internet to low-income families across our service area, including nearly 100,000 individuals in the Twin Cities. This recognition showcases the importance of that work and the ongoing dedication of our employees and community partners to make certain no one is left behind."

Presented by the MHTA, the Tekne Awards annually recognize Minnesota's best and brightest technology users and developers in innovation, development, education, commercialization and management. A full list of finalists is available online at http://www.tekneawards.org.

"Each year, MHTA seeks out companies and people leading the way in innovation in Minnesota," said Margaret Anderson Kelliher, president and CEO of MHTA. "These advancements are changing the way people all over the world live and work, and the Tekne Awards recognize those achievements."

The 18th annual Tekne Awards will begin at 4:30 p.m. with VIP registration and reception, followed by general registration and cocktails at 5:00 p.m. and dinner at 5:45 p.m. The awards ceremony will commence at 7 p.m., with a post-event reception at 8:30 p.m. The event will be emceed by Paul Douglas, author, entrepreneur and meteorologist.

For additional information, or to register for the 2017 Tekne Awards program, visit http://www.tekneawards.org or contact Claire Ayling at 952-230-4553 or cayling@mhta.org.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Minnesota High Tech Association (MHTA)

MHTA is an innovation and technology association united in fueling Minnesota's prosperity. We help bring together the people of Minnesota's technology ecosystem and lead the charge in directing technology issues to Minnesota's state capitol. MHTA is the only membership organization that represents Minnesota's entire technology-based economy. MHTA members include organizations of every size − involved in virtually every aspect of technology creation, production, application and education in Minnesota. Find out more online at http://www.mhta.org or follow MHTA on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MHTA.