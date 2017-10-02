Pariveda Solutions moves into Office of the Future

DALLAS , Oct.Â Pariveda Solutions recognizes that environment and surroundings have a direct impact on how well people work. As part of the firm's growth, it has developed the "Office of the Future" concept to serve the needs of its employees better.

In 2017 alone, the company updated five office spaces over a six-month period. Pariveda's San Francisco branch was the first to make the move this year to the Office of the Future, on May 1, 2017 . By the end of October, Pariveda's Dallas , Seattle , Corporate Services, Chicago and Washington D.C. teams will be in "Office of the Future" spaces.

In San Francisco , the new office is located in the heart of the financial district, which reinforces Pariveda's sense of commitment to and sense of belonging in the local community.

"Our new space also recognizes that we are a firm that builds and deploys talent in service of our clients and that we are primarily embedded out in the field with our client teams," Stefanie Hill , the San Francisco Managing Vice President, said. "In our new location, we're able to work and collaborate with colleagues remotely as well as in person. We also feel a sense of pride and connectedness to the Pariveda corporate brand."

Pariveda's Office of the Future designs incorporate several key features. The office space has a sleeker design to encourage mobility and collaboration. Seating arrangements make collaboration a breeze. The offices also feature clean lines and vivid colors, which help to foster creativity and imaginative thinking. In 2016, the highly anticipated office design debuted in our Washington D.C. location.

The visual identity of the office spaces is inspired by Pariveda's identity as an organization and by the individual personalities of its employees. The physical spaces reflect themes of collaboration and openness, which are in line with Pariveda's brand and core values. Finally, the new office spaces provide a shared outside venue for social interaction and collaboration.

"Our employees have different strengths and preferences," says Bruce Ballengee , the CEO of Pariveda Solutions. "In designing the new spaces, we seek to serve our people. The Office of the Future helps foster collaboration; people have individual preferences when it comes to work style."

Each office features open spaces, enclosed spaces, collaboration spaces, private spaces, semi-private spaces, which provides the ideal work environment for a variety of circumstances.

