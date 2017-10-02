MCLEAN, Va. , Oct. WidePoint Corporation (NYSE WYY), a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Management and Cybersecurity solutions, today announced year to date corporate highlights as the close of Third Quarter 2017 and the U.S. Federal Fiscal Year 2017.

Year-To-Date Awards:

"Our actions and efforts year-to-date are producing results. We are witnessing increases in contract awards, extensions and modifications. We are adding new partners and enhancing our marketing efforts to lay the groundwork for an improved higher margin revenue mix. We continue to make improvements to our infrastructure and operations to drive and improve efficiencies and competitiveness," said Jin Kang , Chief Executive Officer and President of WidePoint Corporation.

Corporate Highlights:

Jason Holloway , WidePoint's Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and CEO and President of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions, stated, "The potential of our products and services, especially our new Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) framework, is only just beginning to be realized as government agencies and corporate enterprises seek a unified solution for managing and securing the mobile landscape. We are excited to build on this positive momentum to maximize our contracts and to capture new opportunity as the Fourth Quarter 2017 begins."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com.

For More Information:

Brett Mass or Dave Fore Hayden IR (206) 395-2711 dave@haydenir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/widepoint-highlights-year-to-date-contract-awards-300528652.html

SOURCE WidePoint Corporation

http://www.widepoint.com