Siemens Donates $30,000 to Hire Heroes USA, Demonstrating Ongoing Support for US Military Members

Siemens, a leading provider in the automation and digitalization industry and proponent of community impact through volunteerism, is giving back to the brave men and women who have served our country.

The Siemens Caring Hands Foundation is making a $30,000 donation to Hire Heroes USA, a national nonprofit that provides free, expert coaching and job sourcing to thousands of transitioning military members, veterans and military spouses every year.

$20,000 will be put towards a Presenting Sponsorship of the 2017 Marine Corps Marathon, an event that is one of the largest of its kind in the US and is exclusively organized by the men and women of the United States Marine Corps. The race takes place Oct. 22 in Arlington, Va. The remaining $10,000 will support a Silver-level sponsorship of Hire Heroes USA's American Patriots Gala to be held Nov.3 in Alpharetta, Ga.

"We are extremely grateful to Siemens for their generous support of these two key events, which come as our nonprofit marks the 10th year of making a positive and measurable impact on the lives of U.S. military veterans and their families," says Christopher Plamp, Chief Operating Officer and interim CEO of Hire Heroes USA, and a retired Air Force colonel. "In October, Hire Heroes USA will confirm its 20,000th hire, a remarkable achievement that will have generated an estimated economic impact of $242 million. Each of those men and women came to us with their own story of unemployment, underemployment, or the myriad fears and frustrations of having to launch a civilian job search when your whole career until that point was in the military. We've seen a 112 percent increase in client growth since 2015 alone, and that's due in part to the referrals from client alumni."

The contribution is part of Siemens Business to Society Initiative, designed to provide a lasting impact on and positive value for the communities in which we work and live.

Business to Society captures Siemens' efforts to address some of America's biggest challenges as part of its core business strategy. The company's 50,000 U.S. employees are making a difference by helping to close the skills gap, supporting U.S. R&D, reducing carbon emissions, driving breakthrough medical innovations, and advancing America's security, infrastructure and economy.

Putting its Business to Society methodology into practice, this contribution by Siemens will help to bolster our communities in the states we have offices, including Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and more. By providing Hire Heroes USA, and in turn unemployed veterans, increased resources for career training, Siemens' actions will provide aid in the form of economic impact.

"For us, it was very easy to align ourselves with Hire Heroes USA, an organization doing an outstanding job supporting veterans and their families. It's these men and women who have sacrificed so much to serve and protect our country that need and deserve this valuable assistance in their transition into the civilian workforce," said Anne Cooney, President of the U.S. Process Industries and Drives division of Siemens.

This donation follows our continuous commitment to veterans. In 2013, Siemens launched the USA Veterans Initiative Program, which enables veterans of the US Armed forces to develop their skills in STEM-related careers. Earlier this year, Siemens solidified its commitment to veterans, pledging to hire an additional 300 over the next three years, in addition to the 2,500 already in our workforce. This new relationship with Hire Heroes USA will connect the company to a pool of qualified veterans who are hungry for work.

Hire Heroes USA's services include resume assistance, mock interviews, federal sector help, job matching, and virtual career fairs. By aligning itself with employment partners that range from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, the nonprofit also offers a job board that features thousands of career opportunities from companies that want to hire veterans.

"We believe the impact of this donation is immeasurable," said Cooney. "We're helping put veterans to work in 'new-collar' careers and ultimately, these will be the workers who close the skills gap in manufacturing."

About Siemens:

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of systems for power generation and transmission as well as medical diagnosis. With approximately 351,000 employees in 190 countries, Siemens reported worldwide revenue of $88.1 billion in fiscal 2016. Siemens in the USA reported revenue of $23.7 billion, including $5.4 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

About Hire Heroes USA:

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, with additional branch offices around the country, Hire Heroes USA is the preeminent veteran service organization providing employment services to transitioning U.S. military members, veterans and military spouses across the United States and around the world. Hire Heroes USA recently earned Charity Navigator's highest possible 4-star rating for a third consecutive year. It also has a GuideStar Platinum level. We provide consistently effective, individualized career coaching services to transitioning military members, veterans and military spouses with an uncompromising focus on results. Our programs are funded exclusively by private grants and public donations. For more information about our mission, our services, and how to get involved as a corporate partner, employment partner, donor, or volunteer, please visit us online at hireheroesusa.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.