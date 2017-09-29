Verizon Foundation commits an additional $4 Million to support long term relief efforts for Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands as Hurricane Maria recovery continues

NEW YORK , Sept. Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam today announced the company is quintupling its support for the residents of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands , to a total of $5 Million , as the magnitude of recovery and relief efforts has become more clear.

"We have a strong connection to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through our customers and employees," McAdam said. "And while we don't offer direct service to the Caribbean , we are working with federal agencies and our roaming partners to provide additional assistance during this crisis."

The company previously announced a $1 Million pledge to fund Hurricane Maria relief efforts. Those funds are supporting immediate relief efforts of the American Red Cross and World Vision. Organizations that will receive the additional $4 Million announced will be named as the Verizon Foundation and local authorities identify organizations that can provide significant long-term recovery assistance.

Providing additional financial support to residents of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands , Verizon is matching employees' contributions, dollar-for-dollar, to select hurricane relief-focused organizations.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 163,400 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues.

Media contact: Jeffrey Nelson 908.559.7519 jeffrey.nelson@verizon.com Twitter: @JNels

Albert Aydin 908.559.7513 Albert.Aydin@VerizonWireless.com Twitter: @albertaydin

