The Wireless Repair Industry Continues to Grow

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. The Wireless Repair EXPO 2017, fourth annual event for the wireless repair community, was a hallmark event at the inaugural Mobile World Congress Americas show, in partnership with CTIA. Â Held in San Francisco and produced by The Branding Network, an onsite partner of both organizations, the Wireless Repair EXPO 2017 brought together leaders in the repair industry to share best practices and strategies for this ever widening industry segment.

The Wireless Repair EXPO 2017 was and is the only tradeshow event specifically for the wireless repair industry segment dedicated to building and educating the mobile device repair community. The stellar speaker series highlighted a great cross-section of industry experts who have led and driven the maturing device repair industry. From improved and cutting-edge supply chain management information to innovative and creative customer service solutions, these leaders brought an educated voice and streamlined messages to best serve this audience.

Keynote speaker, Phone Medic's CEO, Christine Ricci , underscored the importance of seeing the whole picture, when aspiring for prolonged success, "If you want sustainable high performance... be smart about how you manage the process AND the people." John Sheeran and Don Riley of Asset Science supported this sentiment in their speaker session by adding, "We spend time on the consumer journey and experience, but we must also remember the employee journey and experience. Without engaged employees, the consumer and your brand loses."

Success within this industry, as in others, is dependent upon a coordinated and strategic plan, working together in innovative ways, and always seeking viable resources to further business growth. Justin Wetherill , co-founder of uBreakiFix, added, "In order to promote a thriving tech repair industry, we value a focus on partnerships with other industry leaders. This allows us to ensure the highest quality service and creates continued learning opportunities for our team."

More than 600 attendees participated in two full days of the Wireless Repair EXPO 2017 program sessions, during Mobile World Congress Americas in partnership with CTIA. The program included speakers from Samsung, Cellpoint Corporation, iQmetrix, uBreakiFix, AGiRepair, Asset Science, Gadget Guard, Katalyst Group, Recipero, VoiceComm, Phone Medic, iFixYouri, Apptoe, VSN Strategies, Blancco, HireWellNow, Piceasoft and Cygnett.

An exciting 2018 schedule of wireless repair events will soon be announced at www.WirelessRepairEVENTS.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wireless-repair-industry-continues-to-grow-300528498.html

SOURCE The Branding Network