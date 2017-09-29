Integrated Security is a Top Business Priority for IoT Deployments

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept.Â The Internet of Things (IoT) is increasingly permeating every aspect of consumer and enterprise activities. With the growth of microelectronics, ubiquitous connectivity, and cognition (predictive computing), IoT is poised for rapid growth. Whether malicious or accidental, malfunctioning IoT devices, such as a connected car or components of a smart grid, can pose a significant risk to consumers, businesses, and societies.

Frost & Sullivan's insight, IoT Security Market Watch - Key Market Needs and Solutions in the IoT Landscape, predicts that the total number of IoT devices will grow from 12.44 billion devices in 2016 to over 45.41 billion devices by 2023, at a global compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3 percent. The insight discusses key market needs, leading solutions, the importance of security for IoT operation success, and device component manufacturer activities in IoT security.

"Hardening the security posture of IoT components once the product has been deployed commercially is extremely difficult. Therefore, it is imperative that security is implemented during the device design phase or device manufacturing phase," said Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Industry Director Vikrant Gandhi . "Device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) must also use components that have the necessary built-in security capabilities to ensure the appropriate levels of device and data authentication and integrity."

Key considerations for complete and effective IoT cybersecurity include:

"One of the challenges is securing IoT without increasing the cost of IoT devices, and without consuming too many computing resources. This is where innovative solutions and approaches can help," noted Gandhi. "IoT will only be truly secure when every participant in the IoT ecosystem approaches deployments with a collaborative, security-first mind set."

IoT Security Market Watch: Key Market Needs and Solutions in the IoT Landscape is part of Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation - IoT Universe Partnership Service program.

