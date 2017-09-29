CTA Senior VP Jeff Joseph Departing After CES 2018

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today that Senior Vice President, Communications and Strategic Relationships Jeff Joseph will leave the association following CESÂ 2018 the world's gathering place for technology January 9 12 in Las Vegas, NV. Joseph, who spent 12 years leading CTA's communications department, plans to pursue consulting ventures and other strategic communications opportunities.

"Jeff has been a huge contributor to the strong growth in our association, including our size, our membership and the events," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We love Jeff: He is upbeat, empathetic, strategic and an ethical lodestar. He has been a friend and mentor to many employees. He has been a passionate spokesman about the benefits of innovation and consumer technology. We will miss Jeff as a CTA executive, but expect to stay close with him as he embarks on his next journey."

In his current position, Joseph manages CTA's extensive communications and media relations activities. He serves as a CTA media spokesperson on numerous issues and is responsible for the association's public relations, thought leadership, event communications, consumer education, publications and public affairs communications strategies. During his tenure, Joseph built an award-winning communications team and has been instrumental in supporting the technology industry on many key policy and industry issues, including strategic immigration reform, patent litigation reform, the transition to digital television, intellectual property and environmental policy.

Under Joseph's leadership, media attendance and coverage of CES and CTA events have increased each year, as CES has expanded to attract and reflect the growing expanse of the technology industry to include automotive, health care, financial, sports, entertainment and other global industries. Joseph also led the development and implementation of strategic communications campaigns designed to support the introduction of new technologies including digital television, drones, 4K Ultra High-Definition television, High Resolution Audio, self-driving vehicles and augmented and virtual reality.

Joseph began his career at CTA - then the Consumer Electronics Manufacturers Association - in 1998, when he was named Vice President, Communications and Strategic Relationships. He left in 2006 to join the Biotechnology Industry Association as Vice President, Communications, and returned to CTA in his current role in 2012. Prior to joining CTA, Joseph served as Senior Vice President of Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide in Washington, DC.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CESÂ® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS