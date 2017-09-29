LG V30+ Arrives in Sprint Stores on Oct. 13; Lease One Get One on Us – Just $38 per Month for Two

Sprint will be the only major U.S. carrier to offer LG V30 at launch, beginning on Oct. 13. Although other major U.S. carriers will have LG V30, Sprint's premium LG V30 boasts twice the onboard memory 128GB and a higher quality sound experience for music and video enjoyment.

V30+ will be available in all Sprint stores, at www.sprint.com and by calling 1-800-SPRINT1 beginning on Oct. 13 for just $38 per month with Sprint Flex and $0 down. New customers save $30 when they purchase a phone online; existing customers save $30 when they upgrade online.

For a limited time, new and upgrading Sprint customers can choose LG V30+ with Sprint Flex and will get a second lease on us - that is just $38 per month for two.1 As part of a national promotion with Daydream by Google, V30+ owners can also receive a Daydream View headset and a Top VR Content Bundle2 to explore the possibilities of virtual reality.

Sprint's LG V30+ is the only V30 model that comes with LG QuadPlay earbuds included in the box. LG's QuadPlay Earbuds provide an incredibly comfortable and high-quality listening experience. They offer Quad Layer Speaker Technology to reproduce rich, accurate audio even at the extremes of both high and low frequencies. The premium fabric cable reduces tangling and minimizes the risk of introducing digital noise.

Equipped with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC, the V30 series phones deliver a superior acoustic experience. Digital filters can be used to adjust the pre- and post-ringing of the impulse response of music with three filter options. Four pre-programmed presets mix and match sound frequencies and decibel scales to produce the audio quality of professional earphones.

LG V30+ is an HPUE-enabled (High Performance User Equipment) smartphone. HPUE makes the Sprint network experience even better with increased coverage, more capacity and faster speeds on capable devices. HPUE-enabled smartphones are designed to give customers a better overall experience with streaming videos, mobile gaming and other online apps and services. HPUE can extend Sprint's 2.5GHz coverage by up to 30 percent to nearly match its midband 1.9GHz spectrum performance, including indoors where the majority of wireless traffic is generated.

With an average of 204MHz of spectrum and more than 160MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum in the top 100 U.S. markets, Sprint has more spectrum than any other carrier across the nation, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to serve customers' increasing demand for unlimited data.

Create Videos, Photos like a Pro

V30+ is one of LG's newest V-Series flagship smartphones, bringing new experiences to your fingertips. The V30 devices are LG's best video devices yet, offering more sharpness, clarity and color than ever. Set the tone of video footage with professional color-grading CineEffects that are far superior to typical filters, or add drama by controlling the focus and speed of the zoom with Point Zoom. Capture more of every moment with the dual wide-angle cameras.

The V30 series is the first line of global smartphones from LG to support MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) technology which allows for the streaming of high-resolution audio. MQA captures the sound of the original studio master and folds it into a small file to make high-resolution audio easy to stream. With stellar hi-fi audio, videos sound as good as they look.

Relive every story, every movie, every moment on the brilliant 6-inch OLED FullVision™ display, bringing award-winning technology from LG to the palm of your hand. The V30+ features four advanced unlock options:

