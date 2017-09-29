Virgin Mobile USA Offers Exclusive Savings and Memorable Experiences with New Member Benefits

Virgin MobileÂ USA announced today that members of the Inner Circle plan can take advantage of valuable Member Benefits from leading merchants when they join the innovative wireless carrier's unlimited talk, text and high speed data plan, available exclusively on iPhone.

"Virgin Mobile's Member Benefits program is unique in that one doesn't have to earn points or wait for a specific day of the week," said Dow Draper, CEO of Virgin Mobile USA. "Our members are eligible for these benefits as soon as they join Virgin Mobile. This is another great reason to be part of the Inner Circle."

The Member Benefits program features distinctive offers from well-known brands in travel, entertainment, fashion, food, wine, gifts, music and more. As the program expands, Virgin Mobile will introduce offers from new merchants and continuously refresh the list. The program also includes chances to win unforgettable experiences through frequent contests and sweepstakes. One of the first sweepstakes begins in October and will provide up to 90 lucky Inner Circle members the opportunity to win two tickets to one of nine JAY-Z concerts across the United States.

"I'm in the Inner Circle for life after this," said Noah B. from Hawaii, an Inner Circle member who experienced Kaaboo, a three-day, multi-faceted entertainment and lifestyle festival in Del Mar, Calif. that featured headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers earlier this month. "Virgin Mobile captured my heart and mind after this weekend."

Unlike other carriers' attempts at loyalty or reward programs, eligibility to receive Member Benefits begins as soon as you join the Inner Circle when you buy an iPhone from VirginMobileUSA.com, an Apple store or bring your own iPhone and activate it on the Inner Circle plan. Once a member, you will also enjoy unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for $50 per month1 on Virgin Mobile's nationwide network that is faster and more reliable than ever, reaching more than 290 million people.

"Booking.com partnered with Virgin Mobile because it's a value-added way to drive awareness of our brand through a strongly positioned company such as Virgin," said Todd Dunlap, Managing Director, Americas at Booking.com. "Plus, our consumer demographics matched up nicely with Virgin Mobile and we think it will be a great way to gain new customers and accentuate the Virgin Mobile offer."

Initial offers for Inner Circle Members Benefits launch today through the end of October and include:

Travel

Entertainment

Fashion

Food and Wine

Gifts

Music

Because Virgin Mobile wants people to experience other the Virgin brand offers, the Member Benefits program also features recurring offers from the Virgin family of companies from time to time. For example, current benefits include 25 percent off a room charge at Virgin Hotels and 15 bottles of wine for just $59.99 from Virgin Wines. For more details about all of the offers in the Member Benefits program2, please visit VirginMobileUSA.com/Member-Benefits/ .

1. Prices exclude taxes. 2. Terms and conditions apply to all Member Benefits offers. Offers subject to change at any time.