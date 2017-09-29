Hemisphere Media Group Provides Information Regarding Hurricane Maria

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ HMTV) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company") today provided the following statement regarding the impact of Hurricane Maria on its business.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemisphere, Alan Sokol, said: "First and foremost, I am grateful that all of our staff and employees in Puerto Rico are safe. Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation across the entire island of Puerto Rico and many of our employees are grappling with personal loss. We are working closely with our Puerto Rican team to provide support and assistance to our employees, as well as all others affected by the hurricane.

As a result of the extraordinary scope and power of Hurricane Maria, there has been disruption to our business in Puerto Rico. While there was limited damage to our studios and offices, one of our three transmission towers was significantly damaged. The other two towers incurred only minimal damage. We are working to assess the full extent of the damage to the towers, as well as establishing a timeline for the necessary repairs. Presently, we have an interim solution through which we have been transmitting WAPA's signal, while we evaluate alternate transmission solutions. We believe we will be able to identify one or more acceptable solutions.

Beyond physical damage, the extraordinary situation in Puerto Rico will adversely affect WAPA's business in the coming months. Resulting disruption from the storm, coupled with the uncertainty regarding timing for recovery of power and possible declines in television households, will have an adverse effect on revenue for several months. It is too soon to determine the timing for the recovery of business in Puerto Rico, which will largely depend on restoration of power to the island and the pace and progress of the rebuilding and recovery efforts. During the recovery period, we will be carefully managing our expenses to mitigate the impact of revenue losses, to the extent possible. We are confident that the federal government will provide substantial financial and logistical support, which, together with the resolve of Puerto Ricans, will result in a strong recovery.

Although we are still estimating the impact of the property damage, we do expect insurance will cover most of the replacement costs, subject to deductibles and other costs. We also anticipate that a portion of the adverse impact to the operations of our business will be mitigated through business interruption insurance, although it will likely not offset the full extent of the revenue loss. There can be no assurances of the timing and amount of proceeds we may recover under our insurance policies.

In the meantime, in order to continue to serve Puerto Ricans necessary and vital news and information, our studios and production facilities have been operating continuously via backup generators throughout and following the storm. Presently, WAPA is producing in-studio and on-location coverage of the aftermath of the hurricane to those on the island who are able to receive our signal. Additionally, all of our news coverage is being simulcast on WAPA America, providing Puerto Ricans and other interested viewers living in the U.S. with the only continuous coverage of this crisis. Many of our U.S. pay television distribution partners have temporarily made our WAPA America signal available to all of their subscribers, reflecting the importance of our network, and substantially expanding WAPA America's reach and coverage.

As a result of Hurricane Maria and the associated uncertainty around the timing of the recovery in Puerto Rico, we are withdrawing our previously-provided full year 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance."

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in Hemisphere's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as they may be updated in any future reports filed with the SEC.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, and the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a new broadcast television network in Colombia and a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.