M Group Services Announces Magdalene Acquisition To Strengthen Telecommunications Capability

STEVENAGE, England , Sept.Â M Group Services ("the Company"), a Â£1bn turnover business that is a leading provider of services to the regulated infrastructure market in the UK, has today announced the acquisition of Magdalene Ltd. ("Magdalene"), a UK telecommunications infrastructure services provider. Upon completion, Magdalene will be the fourth acquisition made by the Company in the last year, significantly enhancing M Group Services' ability to provide complementary, critical support services for its clients.

Magdalene is a specialist provider of design, build, procurement, installation, commissioning, maintenance and repair support services to telecommunications carriers, equipment vendors and private enterprises in the UK and Ireland .

With its own purpose built network operations centre, Magdalene monitors and supports telecommunications networks to ensure optimum performance. It has the capability to offer the full network lifecycle, supporting the public and private, fixed and mobile networks.

M Group Services Chief Executive Jim Arnold commented: "Telecoms network infrastructure in the UK continues to attract significant investment. Magdalene is a specialist business that will complement our existing telecommunications services and present many growth and diversification opportunities for our combined businesses. With its longstanding, strategic relationships with OEMs and network operators across public and private sectors, Magdalene's service offering will significantly enhance the M Group Services scope of expertise. We are delighted to welcome Magdalene to the M Group Services family."

Mark Turner , Managing Director at Magdalene, commented: "Our acquisition by M Group Services signals the next exciting phase of our continuing growth. We are excited by the opportunities that joining a broader infrastructure service provider group will bring to our clients as we continue to grow our presence in the public and private telecommunications sectors. With our team of highly skilled technical telecoms specialists, along with our 24/7 carrier class network operations centre, we will continue to offer a premium service to our clients across the UK."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in September 2017 .

About M Group Services

M Group Services is a leading service provider to the regulated infrastructure markets in the UK, including utilities, transport, telecom, and data capture. The Company operates through its subsidiaries that include Morrison Utility Services, Morrison Data Services, Dyer & Butler and M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions.

About Magdalene

Headquartered in St Ives, Cambridgeshire , Magdalene is a leading UK telecommunications infrastructure services provider offering specialist services to clients operating in the public and private, fixed and mobile segments of the telecoms market.

Press contact: Paul Gilbert Tel: +44 (0)1438 847275 Email: paul.gilbert@mgroupservices.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/m-group-services-announces-magdalene-acquisition-to-strengthen-telecommunications-capability-300528179.html

SOURCE M Group Services