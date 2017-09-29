Untamed Sports Reaches The Treasure Valley on Idaho TV 22 KRID

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , Sept.Â Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English language networks, announced that Untamed Sports, the TV network specifically designed to provide a gateway for the individuals who are devoted to outdoor sports and recreation, is set for launch next Sunday, October 1 st on Idaho TV 22 KRID.

As part of its efforts to connect more viewers with adventurous programming, Untamed Sports widens its distribution, satisfying the entertainment needs of extreme sports, hunting, fishing, rafting, racing and trekking fans in the U.S. This adrenaline-packed network, combines a passion for action and sportsmanship providing adventure, field, power and shooting sports, along with outdoor adventure series.

"The Treasure Valley has a unique complete outdoor lifestyle from snow skiing at Bogus Basin, to river rafting on the Boise River," said Karlo Maalouf , Owner of Idaho TV 22 KRID. "Untamed Sports Programing will complement the outdoor living we enjoy."

Charles Mohler , President of Olympusat Holdings, added, "Idaho TV 22 KRID is a great stride in the distribution of our network, as well as in our commitment to offer top-notch entertainment, while providing a portal to new experiences and meaningful interactions with the outdoor sports community."

The Idaho TV 22 KRID audience can now enjoy more outdoor content and entertainment, including fan-favorite programming such as Charlie Moore : No Offense, Honda Racing, Pro Watercross, Sledhead, Fish TV, Birding Adventures, and Safari Hunters Journal.

Idaho TV 22 KRID prides itself on being one of the first new TV Super Station to broadcast horizontally and vertically. Achieving the best signal penetration, covering nearly 700,000 people with nearly 30,000 watts ERP.

To learn more about Olympusat's networks and the company's industry-leading efforts, please visit olympusat.com.

