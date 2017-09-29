Businesses Transform Customer Engagements with Oracle Live Experience Cloud

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. Oracle today announced Oracle Live Experience Cloud, a customer engagement service for the mobile generation. With the mobile and digital landscape shaping the way customers interact with businesses, companies must quickly adapt to changing expectations to deliver frictionless, real time, contextual experiences across channels. With Oracle Live Experience Cloud, users can address these new requirements and bring a new dimension to their mobile and business applications by being able to serve customers in the way that best meets their needs, be it HD voice, HD video, screen sharing, and annotations.

As such, businesses will have the ability to quickly resolve customer issues, drive greater customer loyalty, and increase satisfaction by engaging users on the right channel at the right time. Agents will also be empowered to deliver better customer experiences by having access to contextual customer data and insights, cutting call times and limiting customer frustration.

"Nearly 70% of IT and business leaders say 'improving customer experience' is the goal of their digital transformation initiative, and advancements in the contact center are crucial to success," says Robin Gareiss , president of Nemertes Research1. "Successful digital transformation requires short time to market. By leveraging a cloud-based solution, organizations can start seeing improvements in CSAT scores, revenue, and customer retention immediately. What's more, the ability to retain context across channels from within the native app is a huge development and will dramatically boost customer satisfaction."

A recent Oracle report titled "The Future of Enterprise Communications: The Cloud Redefines Customer Experience" noted that while 65 percent of companies agree communications embedded within cloud applications will become the dominant way of communicating with employees, suppliers and customers, many currently lack the ability to do so effectively. Oracle Live Experience Cloud enables embedded contextual data and business analytics so users can easily switch between channels without losing key information already shared. Regardless of the customer's preferred channel, the user will enjoy a more streamlined experience while the business gains valuable customer insights that can be leveraged within its core business applications.

"Nothing is more aggravating than dealing with a call center or service desk where you are stuck in a long, dehumanized loop of menu options with a slow resolution," said Doug Suriano , senior vice president, general manager, Oracle Communications. "With Oracle Live Experience Cloud, businesses can eliminate customer friction points by harnessing the power of contextual communications and real-time engagement capabilities to offer a personalized and highly interactive digital experience that builds customer loyalty and improves business outcomes."

A cloud-native solution, Oracle Live Experience Cloud can be easily integrated into web and mobile apps and used to proactively engage customers at key moments of their individual journey. It modernizes existing Call Center and CRM solutions, supporting enterprise digital transformation efforts employees to deliver contextual and responsive cross-channel engagements that satisfy the customer and ultimately drive sales. Finally, businesses can optimize engagement success by measuring interactions in real-time and provisioning updates to further improve overall business results.

Features of Oracle Live Experience Cloud:

