Seaborn Networks and Aqua Comms Partner to Provide Next-Generation Subsea Route Between South America and Europe

Seaborn's Seabras 1 and Aqua Comms' AEConnect Subsea Cable Systems Now Interconnect to Create Newest Route Between S £o Paulo and London

BOSTON and DUBLIN , Sept. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaborn Networks ("Seaborn"), the owner-operator of the most direct subsea fiber network between SÃ£o Paulo and New York , and Aqua Comms DAC ("Aqua Comms"), the operator of Ireland's first dedicated subsea fiber-optic network interconnecting New York , Dublin and London , announced today the formation of a strategic alliance to provide a new, next-generation subsea route between South America and Europe. Seaborn's Seabras-1 subsea cable system now directly interconnects with Aqua Comms' America-Europe Connect-1 (AEConnect) subsea cable network. The offering is available exclusively through Seaborn and Aqua Comms.

Seaborn's Seabras-1 provides the fastest route between the New York -New Jersey metro area and SÃ£o Paulo. Aqua Comms' AEConnect provides the newest and most direct route between New York and London via Dublin. The two submarine cable systems will interconnect in Secaucus, New Jersey , in the location of Seaborn's primary network operations center. Both Seaborn and Aqua Comms offer geographically diverse backhaul and a variety of Points of Presence (PoP) locations in the metropolitan areas relating to their landing locations.

Customers will have the ability to contract through either Seaborn or Aqua Comms to receive the full benefit of this combined South America to Europe route.

This strategic alliance offers a number of benefits to customers, including:

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Aqua Comms to offer this precedent-setting Europe to South America route," said Larry Schwartz , CEO, Seaborn Networks. "Our organizations are like-minded operators with a shared view of how to offer best-in-class solutions for telecommunications companies, content providers, ISPs, governments and enterprises."

"Aqua Comms and Seaborn share heritage and a common ethos for efficiently providing innovative, flexible and reliable connectivity solutions to the Atlantic telecommunications market," remarked Nigel Bayliff , CEO, Aqua Comms. "We both specialize in developing, constructing and operating modern, sophisticated submarine cable systems, and partnering will help us provide customers with the benefits of both conjoined networks."

The strategic alliance between Seaborn and Aqua Comms also relates to future systems and branches that either of the parties may subsequently build and operate, thereby offering maximum flexibility to the respective customers of each operator.

About Seaborn Networks

Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of independent submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between New York and SÃ£o Paulo, and ARBR between SÃ£o Paulo and Buenos Aires (projected ready-for-service Q4 2018). Seaborn was founded by successful submarine cable executives with experience in designing, building, financing and operating many of the world's largest submarine and terrestrial networks. To learn more about Seaborn Networks and its new Brazil - US subsea cable system, Seabras-1, visit www.seabornnetworks.com.

About Aqua Comms DAC

Aqua Comms DAC is the owner and operator of the transatlantic cable AEConnect and the Irish Sea cable CeltixConnect, and was established with a vision to build, acquire or merge with subsea fibre-optic cable networks to provide capacity networking solutions to the global media, content providers and IT companies. To learn more about Aqua Comms and its new transatlantic subsea cable system, AEConnect, visit www.AquaComms.com.

