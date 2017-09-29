HawkEye 360 Named a 2017 Innovation Award Winner by the Washington Business Journal

HawkEye 360 Inc. is pleased to announce that it was named a 2017 Innovation Award Winner by the Washington Business Journal. The Herndon, Virginia based company was recognized for the new geospatial information solutions it's developing by utilizing space based radio frequency data.

"HawkEye 360 is transforming the world of geospatial information through the introduction of radio frequency survey and mapping from space. In the coming year, we will take an important step forward when we launch the first commercial mission that will use clusters of small satellites to detect and geolocate RF data," said Chief Operating Officer Chris DeMay. "We are honored that the Washington Business Journal recognizes that this novel approach will result in new solutions to address global issues ranging from high-stakes search-and-rescue operations to combatting activities such as illegal fishing."

HawkEye 360 was one of 15 companies named to the Business Journal's list of honorees, who were recognized at a special awards event on Sept. 28th. The Washington Business Journal each year recognizes companies that help to keep the Greater Washington D.C. region on the cutting edge of industries including technology, healthcare and cybersecurity.

More information about HawkEye 360 can be found at www.he360.com.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a technology company that is leveraging the power of small satellites to develop geospatial solutions based on radio frequency survey conducted from space. The company is developing a constellation of small low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that will survey, geolocate and map radio frequency signals for use in applications such as emergency response support, transportation and logistics tracking, interference and coverage mapping. More information about the company can be found at www.he360.com.