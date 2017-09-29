B.Yond Names Industry Executive Rikard Kjellberg as Chief Product Officer

B.Yond today announced the appointment of Rikard Kjellberg as the company's Chief Product Officer to lead B.Yond's automation and machine learning product innovation. Based in B.Yond's Silicon Valley office, Mr. Kjellberg will focus on developing products, solutions and intellectual property for future, interconnected and scalable networks The Infinite Network.

"Rikard has an entrepreneurial mindset and track record which fits right in with the spirit of B.Yond," said Ned Taleb, CEO of B.Yond. "He is a seasoned executive with 20+ years in Silicon Valley, with expertise in the cloud space, which is core to our roadmap. Rikard's experience founding and scaling product companies will be fundamental to executing on our bold vision."

Mr. Kjellberg comes to B.Yond with more than 20 years of product management and development experience in telecommunications and enterprise industries with a strong focus on wireless, mobile and cloud. Most recently, he was Vice President Product Solutions at Mirantis, responsible for the company's product vision, management, solution architecture, pre-sales support and overall product roadmap. Mr. Kjellberg has a strong entrepreneurial background. He has been the founder, co-founder and founding team member of several early stage companies, developing ideas to products.

"I am excited to join B.Yond and its seasoned leadership team to bring new innovations to market that will enable a connected world and help our customers realize the next generation of interactive and networked applications," said Rikard Kjellberg, Chief Product Officer at B.Yond. "Leveraging machine learning and automation for network and cloud will be a key enabler to accomplish this. I am excited to be part of this journey."

About B.Yond

B.Yond enables service providers and Global 500 enterprises to transform their operations onto fully software-driven network clouds via automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning. B.Yond is focused on the three pillars of the new network needed to deliver on a new generation of interactive, ultra-low latency, real-time, and high reliability applications. These foundations are mega scalability on demand, ubiquity in presence, and the ability to launch services instantaneously anytime, anywhere - this is The Infinite Network. B.Yond emerged from a family of companies focused on end-to-end telecommunications network automation. For more information, please visit www.b-yond.com.