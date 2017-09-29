NTT Resonant Adds iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iOS 11 Support for iPhone 7 and Other Devices to Cloud-Based App Testing Service "Remote TestKit"

TOKYO , Sept. NTT Resonant Inc. has added iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which went on sale on September 22 , to the lineup of testing devices for cloud based app testing service "Remote TestKit" ( 1) (https appkitbox.com en testkit). Additionally, the company has added support for the newest iOS from Apple, iOS 11, which was officially released on September 20 . By expediently implementing support for iOS 11 and the latest iPhones, NTT Resonant continues to strive to facilitate operations and testing efficiency for companies developing apps and websites for iPhone.

Devices Added

Note: OS preceding iOS11.0 is also available as before.

Remote TestKit is a mobile device cloud service offering access to hundreds of real devices to maximize your efficiency and to minimize your expenses. Now developers and testers can access all the latest and oldest popular devices at their fingertips. Remote TestKit offers seamless connection to your existing manual and automated testing tools. NTT Resonant offers flexible plans with Public SaaS, Enterprise On-Premise, and Hosted solutions to fit your requirements. Remote TestKit is developed and supported by NTT Resonant, a subsidiary of NTT -- the world leader in telecommunication and mobile technologies.

