MIRAIT Technologies Corporation Establishes a Branch Office in Singapore

MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (Head office Nishi Ku, Osaka, President Kouichi Takahatake) is proud to announce the opening of branch office in Singapore.

(Purpose of the new Branch Office)

MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (MTC), a telecommunication engineering company is expanding its business in Asia Pacific region. MTC actively collaborates with APAC Partners to create new market for IT engineering and service sector focusing on design, construction, system integration and maintenance of communication facility.

"Our success always comes with prosperous relationship among Customers, APAC and MIRAIT Group. We are also aiming to develop regional engineering skills, which we believe are indispensable for our business," said Mamoru Tanaka, Senior Corporate Officer and Head of Global Business Department at MTC.

With the establishment of Singapore branch, the company expects to play a key role in the development of telecommunication as well as power facilities engineering sector and be an active participant in the ICT infrastructure growth in APAC region.

About MIRAIT Technologies Corporation

MIRAIT Technologies Corporation has been in operation for over 50 years, having delivered high-impact projects in more than 60 countries, it has contributed to the evolution and trends of communications network infrastructure around the world. The company has established three overseas subsidiaries in Australia, Philippines, and Myanmar.