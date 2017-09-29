Virtualisation in telco networks - Which markets for SDN and NFV

NEW YORK , Sept.Â This report provides a state of the art review of the real benefits and various implementations of SDN and NFV concepts within telco network infrastructures.

It describes how the two concepts will be necessary for the evolution of telco networks for network slicing as part of 5G.

Furthermore, the report includes a benchmark of trials and implementations giving a global overview of the real involvement of telcos along with the detailed network transformation strategies of major telcos.

- What does SDN/NFV change for telco networks?

- How far virtualisation is key for network slicing?

- Who are the key players involved

The study also includes a dataset providing a market sizing in terms of investments in SDN/NFV done by telecom operators, enterprise and cloud providers with forecasts up to 2021.

SDN/NFV market size: investments in SDN/NFV done by telecom operators, enterprise and cloud providers for four regions: World, Europe , North America , Asia Pacific

Forecasts up to 2021

SDN/NFV by type of players

- Telecom operators

- Entreprises

- Cloud providers

- Annual growth rate

SDN/NFV benchmark by operator

- Programme

- Projects

- Main vendors/Infrastructure

- Investment

