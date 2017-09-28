Nominum’s Pete Wisowaty Named to Adaptive Spirit Board of Directors

Nominum , an innovator of internet security solutions and services, announced today that Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Pete Wisowaty has been selected to join the Board of Directors of Adaptive Spirit, the telecommunications industry's premier networking and business relationship building organization.

With more than three decades of experience in the telecom and cable industry, Wisowaty brings a deep understanding of the global service provider market to the non-profit industry organization, whose members comprise multisystem operators (MSOs), independent system operators, programmers and suppliers of equipment and services to the telecommunications industry.

"Our mission is to unite service providers with vendors and other resources to increase collaboration and best practices in the telecom industry," said Steve Raymond, Chairman of Adaptive Spirit. "Given Nominum's ongoing support of Adaptive Spirit, we're excited to have Pete's contributions as we continue to provide valuable educational and networking opportunities and further strengthen the support from the telecom sector for the Adaptive Spirit cause."

"Nominum strongly believes in the work Adaptive Spirit is doing to support innovation and cooperation in telecommunications, and we are looking forward to increasing our partnership role with the organization and its members," said Wisowaty. "It's an honor to join this prestigious group of telecom leaders to help further the cause of such an important industry association."

Wisowaty is Nominum's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, responsible for expanding the company's worldwide service provider leadership and global footprint in 40+ countries. Pete is a telecom industry veteran with more than 30 years of sales, sales management and business development experience. Prior to Nominum, he was Vice President of Strategic Sales and Business Development for Grand Central Communications, and has also held senior level sales and sales management positions at several early stage companies in network infrastructure, security, software applications and fixed/wireless technologies. Early in his career he worked with prominent service providers like AT&T, and with early cable pioneers such as Daniels Communications and TCI.

About Adaptive Spirit

Adaptive Spirit is a not-for-profit trade association that focuses on building business relationships and effective networking practices in the telecommunications industry. Through initiatives that focus on education and networking, Adaptive Spirit champions the strength of business relationships with the result of creating a more profitable industry. To that end, Adaptive Spirit provides education, recognition, information and networking opportunities for distribution companies, content providers and others who supply products and services to the industry. Adaptive Spirit's 23rd Annual Event is set for April 5th through April 8th, 2018, in Vail, CO. More information is available at adaptivespirit.com.

About Nominum

Nominum™ is a pioneer and global leader in internet security and services innovation. The Silicon Valley company provides an integrated suite of carrier-grade DNS-based solutions that enable fixed and mobile operators, and managed services and web application providers to protect and enhance their networks, strengthen security for business and residential subscribers and offer innovative value-added services that can be monetized. The result is improved service agility, higher ARPU, increased brand loyalty and a strong competitive advantage. More than 130 service providers in over 40 countries trust Nominum to deliver a safe, customizable internet and promote greater value to over half a billion users. Nominum DNS software resolves 1.7 trillion queries around the globe every day-roughly 100 times more transactions than the combined daily volume of tweets, likes, and searches taking place on major web properties. For more information visit nominum.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @nominum https://twitter.com/nominum Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nominum See us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nominum Read our latest Nominum blogs: http://nominum.com/blog/ | http://nominum.com/tech-blog/