The Alcatel IDOL 5, Exclusively from Cricket Wireless, Offers the Premium Features You Want at a Fraction of the Price of Today's Big Brand Smartphones

Why pay $800 or more for a premium smartphone with an excellent camera and sound system, when you can enjoy premium features in a smartphone that costs less than $200 College students, budding professionals and young couples will find all the entertainment they want, with all the features they need, in the new Alcatel IDOL 5 smartphone available exclusively at Cricket branded stores or at cricketwireless.com beginning October 27, 2017 for $199 .

Premium Features at a Value Price

The Alcatel IDOL 5 offers a powerful entertainment experience and premium design in a value-packed Android smartphone. Featuring a spacious 5.2" Full HD display with dual front-facing speakers, the Alcatel IDOL 5 is perfect for viewing videos and listening to music. The IDOL 5 also comes virtual-reality ready for you to enjoy 360Â° viewing, socializing and gaming experiences.

The powerful Octa-Core processor and 4G LTE speed of the Cricket network1, combined with the fast-charging battery, lets you stay connected throughout the day. Enjoy added convenience features, like the reversible display, Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Assistant, NFC for mobile payments, and the Alcatel-exclusive NOW key that instantly launches your most commonly-used apps - combined to provide all you ever wanted, all in one phone.

Why the IDOL 5 is the hottest deal in wireless

Explore Virtual Worlds with Alcatel UNI360â„¢ VR Goggles (Sold Separately)

Also coming to Cricket on October 27 are the universal Alcatel UNI360â„¢ VR goggles, optimized for use with IDOL 5 but compatible with other VR capable smartphones with 5 - 6-inch displays. Featuring high quality lenses with a 120 degree field of view, comfortable padding, conveniently placed navigation buttons and a comfortable headstrap, the UNI360 VR Googles provide an immersive and fun VR experience you are sure to enjoy. UNI360 VR Goggles are sold separately for $49.99 .

Another Cricket Wireless Exclusive

The Alcatel IDOL 5 will only be available at Cricket, where data access and unlimited calling, text and messaging to and from, and in and between, the U.S., Mexico and Canada are included in $50 /mo and higher plans4.

For more on Cricket's monthly rate plans, special pricing and product lineup, go to CricketWireless.com or visit a Cricket-branded store near you.

About Cricket Wireless Cricket is bringing consumers more value with a simple, friendly, and reliable nationwide wireless experience with no annual contract. The power of Cricket is our nationwide 4G LTE network that covers more than 319 million people; easy and affordable plans prices that include monthly taxes; and a great selection of phones customers love.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.

1 Based on overall coverage in U.S. Compatible device required. Coverage not available everywhere. 4G LTE coverage is not equivalent to overall network coverage 2 Not available for all songs. 3 As compared to conventional charging without Pump Express compatibility. 4 Calls and messages from the U.S. to the Northern Territories of Canada not included. See https://www.cricketwireless.com/mexico-and-canada-roaming-plans.html for details.

September 2017

