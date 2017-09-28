More Boston neighborhoods can now get Verizon Fios as fiber-optic rollout continues

BOSTON , Sept.Â Residents in parts of Jamaica Plain and Hyde Park are now able to order Verizon Fios Internet, TV and phone services as the company announces the start of expansion of its 100% fiber optic networkÂ into these Boston neighborhoods. Residents can visit www.verizon.com BostonFios to check Fios availability at a specific address, and to sign up for email updates as the build out continues.

Verizon is bringing superfast Fios Internet, Custom TV packages, and Digital Voice services to more neighborhoods just days after approval of a video franchise by the Mayor of City of Boston . This marks the next step forward in the company's $300 million investment to build a 100% fiber-optic network platform across Boston over six years.

Verizon began its Fios rollout within the City of Boston in December of 2016, offering service initially in parts of Dorchester, Roslindale, West Roxbury and Roxbury (including the Dudley Square Innovation District), and continues construction and expansion in these neighborhoods.

View from Verizon "Boston has welcomed Fios, and the superior service, competition and choice Verizon delivers, with open arms," said New England Region President, Donna Cupelo . "Since we introduced Fios in Boston late last year we've almost doubled available data speed, and now offer our Fios Gigabit Connection service. Our teams are outside everyday transforming Boston's technology foundation."

Investing in the City of Boston The Verizon Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to non-profit Tech Goes Home to support entrepreneurs in Boston's underserved neighborhoods with small business training at the Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) Computer Learning Center and Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation (EDC). The program includes digital tools to enhance management, marketing, and sales; the option to purchase a new tablet or laptop for $50 ; and assistance improving English-language skills.

Connected devices deserve a 100% fiber-optic network Connected devices can perform only as well as the network they're on - from TVs to tablets, everything is amazing on Verizon's 100% fiber-optic network. Imagine the brilliant picture quality of 4K UltraHD delivered over a 100% fiber-optic network. For a limited time, Verizon is offering residents of the City of Boston Fios Triple Play Bundles, featuring Fios Gigabit Connection internet with speeds up to 940/880 Mbps, TV and phone at a promotional price of $69.99* per month for 2 years Additionally, for customers in contract with cable or satellite providers, Verizon Fios is offering up to $500 credit to help offset any early termination fee.

Fios is the most awarded network for internet speed and customer satisfaction over the past 10 years. Fios Internet is ranked "Highest Residential Internet Satisfaction in the East"** by J.D. Power four years running, and rated #1 in satisfaction with speed for 12 years in a row in PC Magazine's Readers Choice Survey.***

*Pricing for two years + Taxes, equip. charges, RSN, FDV & other fees.

** Verizon received the highest numerical score among 6 companies in the East in the J.D. Power 2013-2016 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study. 2016 study based on 24,203 total responses, measuring the opinions of customers with their internet service provider, surveyed November 2015 - July 2016 . Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

*** Reprinted from www.pcmag.com with permission. Â©2017 Ziff Davis , Inc. All Rights Reserved. Based on PCMag.com's Readers' Choice Survey customer ratings of ISP performance.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 163,400 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary houses more than 50 media and technology brands that engage about 1 billion people around the world.

