Ventev Mobile Brings Fast Wireless Charging to Pepcom Holiday Spectacular

It just got easier to watch movies in bed, charge your laptop in your car, and bring a wireless charger anywhere. Ventev Mobile, the maker of premium mobile accessories, will feature its fast wireless chargers, USB C chargers that can power all your devices, and new cables that match your phone and style at Pepcom Holiday Spectacular East.

"Consumers want accessories that support the latest features in their mobile devices and make their lives easier. Our lineup gives them that," said Scott Franklin, Director of Marketing at Ventev Mobile. "With the fastest wireless chargers for the home, office, and car, we're making it more convenient to power up your devices no matter where you are."

Ventev will exhibit its new wireless chargestand, wireless charging car kit, jet black chargesync alloy cable, and a range of Power Delivery and Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 accessories at the Pepcom Holiday Spectacular East from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

The chargers, cables, and docks on display will include the following:

The Ventev wireless chargestand is one of the fastest universal wireless chargers on the market. Its slim charging puck houses a low-profile charging coil that takes advantage of all three major wireless charging standards-Qi, PMA, and Fast Wireless Charging-to deliver 15 watts of power. Three times faster than the competition, the wireless chargestand is fully adjustable, charging phones of all sizes in landscape or portrait mode at two different angles, or flat on a table.

The wireless charging car kit is Ventev's universal 15-watt car charger. It secures a phone with spring-loaded arms, and clips to a car's air vents with a longer arm that makes sure air flows from the vents. Capable of charging wirelessly through Qi, PMA, and Adaptive Fast Charging, the wirelesspro dock delivers more power than most wireless chargers, which are limited to 5 watts. That means phones and tablets will charge while streaming music or using GPS in the car, unlike other wireless chargers that might only slow the battery drain during heavy use. The wirelesspro dock is bundled with a 3-foot 3-inch, tangle-free chargesync cable, and a dashport rq1300.

The chargestand 3000c is the next-generation device originally developed through a crowdfunding campaign. Based on the extremely popular Micro USB and Lightning versions, the latest version is a USB-C charger, charging stand, and 3,000 mAh portable battery in one convenient device. It cradles phones upright in either landscape or portrait mode, allowing users keep an eye on their device hands free. It's perfect for watching movies on a plane, or propping up the phone as an alarm clock in a hotel.

The wallport pd1300 harnesses the power of USB-C to deliver up to 45 watts of power. It eliminates the need to carry different chargers for laptops, tablets, and phones-because the wallport pd1300 can charge all three. Also available in EU-compatible version.

The dashport pd1300 takes full advantage of the latest Power Delivery standards for the car, so that users can charge their phone, laptop, or tablet while driving, with up to 27 watts of power.

The wallport rq1300 is compatible with ultra-fast Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which charges devices four times faster than conventional USB charging. It will also rapid charge Apple devices. Also available in EU-compatible version.

The dashport rq1300 mini is a slim but powerful car charger. It's Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 certified, but is also universally compatible, capable of delivering 12 watts to Rapid Charge iPhones and iPads. There's even an illuminated USB port to guide plug-in.

The powercell 6010+ is a slim portable battery and wall charger that has the juice to provide nearly two full charges for standard flagship phones. Now available with USB-C or Lightning connections, with a charging connector that tucks neatly into the device for storage. When used as a battery, the powercell 6010+ can charge almost as fast as a wall charger while folding prongs make it easy and convenient to store in a bag or briefcase.

Ventev has also extended its line of chargesync cables to include a new C<->C connector in white to match Google's line of phones. Ventev also updated its chargesync alloy cables, which now include a jet black color option.

For more about Ventev's comprehensive line of portable batteries, chargers, cables, and screen protectors, visit ventev.com/mobile.

About Ventev

Ventev Mobile (ventev.com/mobile), designs and manufactures mobile device accessories that fulfill consumers' unmet needs and enhance the mobile experience. Product offering includes universal power products with rapid-charging, Qualcomm® Quick Charge™, and Power Delivery functionality; tangle-free charge, sync and audio cables; and screen protectors for smartphones and tablets; and styluses. Ventev's high-performing, intelligent products help you navigate the ever-evolving wireless world.

