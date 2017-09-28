Vidyo Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

Vidyo, the leader in integrated video collaboration technology, today announced that it has been named a visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. A pioneer of the video conferencing industry, Vidyo has a long legacy of innovation, breaking new ground and setting the standards for video communications since 2005.

"We are pleased to be named a visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions," said Vidyo CEO Eran Westman. "Advances in digital technology have made it vastly easier to transact, but digital interactions lack the human touch. Sometimes that's great, but some interactions still require a face-to-face connection particularly if they are complex or emotional. Video adds an extra dimension to customer engagement, increasing satisfaction and delivering better outcomes to businesses and their customers. We're proud to be recognized for our vision."

Vidyo customer Diamond Credit Union enhances the member experience by re-creating the in-branch experience remotely. The benefits went beyond what was anticipated, when a hearing-impaired member was thrilled to be able to utilize lip-reading over video while speaking with a mortgage expert.

Vidyo-powered technology at the Children's Hospital of Colorado recently helped a mother keep her job when one of her twins was diagnosed in-utero with a life-threatening heart defect. The mother avoided 8-hour drives to see a fetal cardiologist by undergoing ultrasound examinations locally while connecting to the specialist on video, and successfully delivered her babies.

In addition to out-of-the-box applications for video conferencing and customer and patient engagement, Vidyo extends its platform to developers and enterprises with its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering, vidyo.io.

"Vidyo's visionary role in the telemedicine industry will be demonstrated at its inaugural Healthcare Summit, where Vidyo partners and customers, clinical and technical leaders in telehealth, will re-imagine and re-envision the future of virtual care delivery through telemedicine," continued Westman. "Vidyo's long-heralded vision for a video-enabled world is at our doorstep. We believe that we are enriching human experience by visually connecting the world. We're gratified that our customers agree."

* Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, by Adam Preset, Mike Fasciani, and Tom Eagle, September 18, 2017

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vidyo, Inc.

Vidyo is the leader in integrated video collaboration for businesses that require the highest quality, real-time video communications available to directly embed into their business processes. Millions of users around the world visually connect every day with Vidyo's secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Vidyo has been awarded over 170 patents worldwide and is recognized by industry analysts for its cloud platform and APIs. Thousands of enterprises, service providers, and technology partners leverage Vidyo's technology to create innovative HD quality video-enabled applications. Learn more at www.vidyo.com, on the blog, or follow Vidyo on Twitter @vidyo and on Facebook.