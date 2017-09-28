Closing the Digital Divide in America, an Up to Speed podcast

In this edition of the Up to Speed podcast, we discuss the digital divide in America and how access to technology can help provide opportunities for underserved communities.

Host Jeremy Godwin discusses the issue with Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Verizon, and Justin Reich, Assistant Professor in Comparative Media Studies at MIT. During the discussion they tackle the underlying problems that created the digital divide and what is being done to bridge the gap.

It's not just a matter of saying, how do we make sure that every kid has the same tools to be able to learn with? It's how do we create rich learning environments in schools that are serving affluent kids and schools that are serving less fortunate families.

Rose Stuckey Kirk

This discussion coincides with the release of "Without a Net: The Digital Divide in America," documentary produced by Verizon in partnership with Academy Award-nominated Director Rory Kennedy.

