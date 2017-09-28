Keynote Speakers from Chobani and Pfizer Will Share How to Foster Creativity and Risk-Taking Leadership at the 12th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept.Â Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce the 12th Annual New Product Innovation & Development 2018 A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange,Â taking place January 22 25, 2018 at Disney Grand Californian Hotel and Spa in Anaheim, California .

Leland Maschmeyer , Chief Creative Officer of Chobani, recently ranked by Fast Company as the 9th most innovative company in the world, will deliver a keynote, "Pushing Boundaries on Your Risk-Taking Comfort Level." His presentation will provide guidelines on how to create a company culture that encourages risk-takers and idea generators. Throughout his session, Leland will leverage the creative expertise and innovative mindset that led him to co-found Collins, a bi-coastal strategy and design company whose clients include Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, Airbnb, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Target among others.

In addition, John Klick , Innovation Catalyst, "Dare to Try" Program - Pfizer, will be sharing his innovation expertise throughout his capstone keynote, "Culture Eats Strategy - Using It to Your Advantage to Inspire Innovation Action." John will be discussing his experience in integrating innovation throughout the enterprise. He is trained as an innovation champion and facilitates teams in solving large business problems using innovation and experimentation tools. He is also an expert in figuring out how to use technology to enable and empower innovation throughout the large, global enterprise.

To register and download the event agenda for the 12th Annual New Product Innovation & Development 2018: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange please visit: www.frost.com/pds

For additional information, please email: events.us@frost.com or call Matthew McSweegan at 516-255-3812.

