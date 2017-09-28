Dunkin' Donuts Shares the Coffee Love and Knowledge on National Coffee Day with Free Hot Coffee and New skill for Amazon Alexa

CANTON, Mass. , Sept.Â National Coffee Day is September 29 , and Dunkin' Donuts has brewed big ways to warm the hearts and celebrate the smarts of coffee lovers across the country. On National Coffee Day, Dunkin' Donuts is helping guests share their love of coffee and add some extra delight to someone's day with a free additional medium sized hot coffee with the purchase of a medium, large or extra large cup of the brand's signature hot coffee. This special celebration offer is available at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide on Friday, September 29 .

Additionally, to mark National Coffee Day, Dunkin' Donuts and its franchisees from across the country will donate 14 tons of coffee, which is 28,000 pounds, to the brand's longtime partner, the American Red Cross. The donation will support the organization's critical mission, including volunteer and biomedical services, as well as disaster relief efforts. Previously, Dunkin' Donuts contributed to the Red Cross to support hurricane relief and recovery efforts in Florida and Texas , pledging $150,000 in in-kind product donations, delivering coffee and donuts to shelters and deploying sampling trucks to bring water and food to these communities. Additionally, many Dunkin' Donuts restaurants provided free coffee to first responders.

Dunkin' is also offering fans additional ways to celebrate the coffee holiday:

On National Coffee Day, Dunkin' Donuts guests can enjoy favorite flavors of fall, with the brand's popular Pumpkin flavored coffee, as well as the sweet and nutty taste of Maple Pecan flavored coffee. According to the NPD Group / CREST, Dunkin' Donuts is a leader in the hot and iced coffee categories in the U.S. The company sells approximately 2 billion cups of hot and iced coffee globally ever year.

Additional photos and videos of the Dunkin' Donuts coffee donation to the American Red Cross can be found at https://news.dunkindonuts.com. To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin' Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

