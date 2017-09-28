FreeWave Unveils ZumIQ App Server Software to Power IoT Programmability at the Edge

BOULDER, Colo. , Sept. FreeWave Technologies, Inc. (www.freewave.com), a leader in industrial, secure Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless networking solutions, announced the availability of its ZumIQ App Server Software (http www.freewave.com zumiq ). ZumIQ technology combines proven 900 MHz wireless telemetry with the ability to program and host third party applications, similar to a Linux based Raspberry Pi embedded in an industrial Ethernet radio. Developers can program with any language that is compatible with a Linux kernel, including Python, Java, C , Node RED and Node.js development environments. The ZumIQ App Server software comes pre loaded with Node RED, Python and MQTT for easy industrial IoT app development on multiple ZumLink 900 Series radio models (http www.freewave.com products zumlink 900 series ).

In addition, FreeWave showcases the power of this new platform with ZumDash, a Small SCADA App that enables reliable data collection; monitoring, and remote command and control functionality through triggers, alarms and actions. The App supports analog, digital and HART data interfaces with Modbus. ZumDash also provides a "dashboard" with user-defined status updates and data trend visualization from any web-based device. It was created to serve as a cost-effective replacement to small SCADA systems that rely upon expensive Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) type hardware and monthly recurring fees.

"Once considered unattainable by small- and mid-sized companies, process-driven industrial applications and edge intelligent solutions can now be implemented easily and affordably with FreeWave's ZumIQ App Server Software," said Scott Allen , CMO of FreeWave Technologies. "ZumIQ allows customers to automate virtually any industrial site with process control, monitoring and automation without expensive retrofits, recurring subscription fees or costly internal software development teams."

Join FreeWave's ZumIQ App Server Pilot Program ZumIQ App Server Software is a real-world intelligent edge and fog computing technology that changes the very nature of process control and automation. Developers are encouraged to join FreeWave's new pilot program (http://www.freewave.com/zumiq-pilot-program/) to receive a complimentary hardware/software dev kit to write their own industrial IoT applications with easy-to-use developer tools.

ZumLink 900 MHz Series of Radios FreeWave introduced its ZumLink 900 MHz Series of ruggedized radios to provide power, versatility and flexibility in a rugged and intelligent wireless communications platform. This is the first IIoT platform to provide programmability and implementation of third-party software applications at the edge of outdoor and remote networks. Industries such as government, defense, precision agriculture, oil and gas, unmanned systems, smart cities and utilities can now integrate future-proof IIoT technology into existing networks to solve business problems and maximize operational efficiencies.

ZumLink's ﬂexible, high-speed, low power consumption radios leverage FreeWave's ZumBoost™ Network Acceleration Pack to assure the most efficient network platform possible. ZumBoost introduces techniques such as compression, packet aggregation, forward error correction, and patent-pending Adaptive Spectrum Learning technology to ensure maximum throughput to meet the demands of today's wireless applications.

Allen says ZumIQ combined with ZumLink radios allow users to:

Availability FreeWave's ZumIQ App Server and ZumDash Small SCADA App are available now. Go here for more information: http://www.freewave.com/zumiq/

About FreeWave Technologies FreeWave Technologies (www.freewave.com) is a leading provider of wireless Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions that deliver reliable access to data for leading companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) markets. As the #1 provider of wireless IIoT to the oil and gas industry, FreeWave's fast, flexible and easy-to-deploy solutions streamline connectivity over long distances to also create significant operational efficiencies for government, defense and UAV/Drone contractors, agriculture equipment manufacturers, energy and smart grid networks, municipalities and more. With 20-plus years of experience in the M2M market and millions of radios deployed in the field, customers repeatedly turn to FreeWave to maximize their value in connecting M2M devices to optimize real-time decision making.

