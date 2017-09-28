New Infostretch Predictive and Prescriptive QA Services Streamline Test Automation

Enterprise digital solutions provider Infostretch today announced a new suite of services to harness the power of data analytics for more intelligent, efficient software test automation. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, Infostretch's Predictive and Prescriptive QA services not only help organizations leverage test automation data, but also help anticipate defects early to speed cycle time and improve quality.

In the age of digital enablement, delivering quality at speed in the software lifecycle is a business imperative. Accelerating digital transformation requires organizations to clearly define requirements, utilize the right infrastructure, apply proven processes and deploy analytics, all in record time. Infostretch's Predictive and Prescriptive QA harnesses the power of analytics to help organizations streamline and speed up test automation and accelerate their digital maturity. It allows organizations to take full advantage of the insights held in the large volumes of structured and unstructured data available from defect management tools and test automation results.

Infostretch's Predictive and Prescriptive QA leverages Quality Engineering expertise, processes and tools such as QMetry Wisdom to help organizations:

"Machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques are rapidly re-defining the technology landscape. Now there is a way for organizations to leverage these techniques to speed up the software lifecycle and improve quality of outcomes," said Rutesh Shah, Infostretch Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "With Predictive and Prescriptive QA, enterprises can take full advantage of powerful data analytics and intelligence to maximize test automation efficiency and effectiveness."

"AI technologies are profoundly disrupting software development," said Katy Ring, Research Director, 451 Research. "Technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, deep analytics and business rules are enhancing what's possible at every stage of the lifecycle. Infostretch's Predictive QA has been developed with enterprise test automation in mind to enable them to leverage a range of AI technologies."

"A combination of AI technologies like advanced machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and business rules will have an impact on all steps of the software development life cycle, helping developers build better software faster. AI will disrupt how developers build applications and the nature of the applications they build." - Diego Lo Giudice, How AI Will Change Software Development And Applications, Forrester Research, Inc., October 13, 2016

To find out more about Predictive and Prescriptive QA, visit https://www.infostretch.com/predictive-quality-assurance/ or contact us.

To get a free, no-obligation QE maturity model assessment, visit http://resources.infostretch.com/qe-assessment.

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a digital-first professional services firm. By combining in-depth experience with ready-made tools, frameworks, technologies and partnerships, Infostretch helps enterprises get digital right, the first time. With an experienced team of digital technologists, Infostretch offers Digital Strategy, Digital Development, DevOps, Quality Engineering, Cloud, IoT, Data Analytics and Mobility services. The company is trusted by leading Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators to deliver solutions that work seamlessly across channels, leverage predictive analytics to optimize the software lifecycle, and support continuous innovation. For more information on how solutions and services from Infostretch accelerate digital transformation, visit www.infostretch.com.