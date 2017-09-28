Get the LG V30 from AT&T on Oct. 5 and Experience LG's First 5G Evolution Capable Smartphone on The Nation's Best Data Network*

DALLAS , Sept. Starting Oct. 5 , AT&T consumer and business customers can go to att.com v30 to purchase the new LG V30Â . The smartphone will be available in our stores Oct. 6 .

For a limited time, buy an LG V30 and get one FREE when you add a line and buy both on AT&T Next with monthly eligible wireless and have eligible DIRECTV service.1

Crafted for Entertainment Offering a 6-inch FullVisionTM HDR QHD+ OLED display and complemented by a Hi-Fi Quad Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) for premium sound, the LG V30 was designed with video and entertainment in mind. And, the LG V30 also comes ready with DIRECTV.2 As an AT&T Unlimited PlusSM or AT&T Unlimited ChoiceSM customer3 you'll not only get HBO included, but you can also access your favorite entertainment through DIRECTV NOW for as little as $10 more a month, after a $25 monthly video credit.4

"When you buy your LG V30 on our AT&T Unlimited Plus or AT&T Unlimited Choice wireless plans, you'll enjoy the best in unlimited entertainment with HBO included," said Kevin Petersen , senior vice president, Device and Network Services Marketing. "With a sleek design, immersive OLED display and high-quality sound, the LG V30 from AT&T offers a remarkable entertainment platform for watching your favorite shows, movies and sports on DIRECTV."

Dream in your Virtual Reality Immerse yourself in new worlds without ever leaving home. This is the first LG device that is Daydream-ready, so you can experience incredible virtual reality adventures when you use the Google Daydream View VR headset. And, when you buy the LG V30 before Nov. 13 , get a free Google Daydream View VR headset and a Top VR Content Bundle.5

Feature-Filled

A Device Ready for Future of Wireless Connectivity The LG V30 is the latest AT&T 5G Evolution capable device. Our 5G Evolution technology gives you a taste of the future of connectivity in parts of Austin and Indianapolis today, with more metro areas to come this year.9

With 5G Evolution, we're aggressively deploying equipment, investing in the right mix of spectrum and technology and laying the foundation on our path to 5G while standards are being finalized.

Available With AT&T The power of the AT&T network lets you do even more with your LG V30. Customers can enjoy services like AT&T Video Calling, AT&T NumberSync, AT&T Wi-Fi Calling, AT&T HD Voice and more.

The LG V30 also comes ready with AT&T Mobile Security & Call Protect apps to help keep the information on your phone secure and gain more control over nuisance calls.

You can buy the LG V30 on AT&T Next for $27.00 for 30 months when you have eligible service.10

Check out a highlight video of the LG V30 here.

Go to att.com/v30 for more on the LG V30.

*Nations Best Data Network: Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q1 + Q2 2017 across 121 markets. 1 Consumer BOGO: Ltd. time. Each device req's $809.99 on installment agreement. Req's well-qual. credit. Free after $810 in credits over 30 months. Credits start within 3 bills. If service cancelled, device balance due. Taxes, fees & restr's apply. See store for details. 2 DIRECTV: Subscription req'd. Hardware and programming available separately. Visit directv.com/technology/mobile_apps/directv_app for complete details. Data charges may apply. 3 AT&T Unlimited Plus and AT&T Unlimited Choice: After 22GB of data usage, AT&T may slow speeds. AT&T Unlimited Plus plan includes Stream Saver. AT&T Unlimited Choice customers get unlimited data with a max speed of 3Mbps and SD video streaming (about 480p) on our LTE network. See att.com/unlimited for details. 4 Video Credit: Offer ends 11/4/17. Must have both services by offer end date. Price after $25 video loyalty credit on Live a Little package. Must link phone number to account at directvnow.com. Pricing subject to change. Restr's apply. See att.com/unlimited for details. 5 Google Daydream Promo: Limited time while supplies last. Req's proof of purchase under LG's Terms and Conditions. Claim Google Daydream View through lgv30launchpromo.com. Daydream View is a trademark of Google Inc. One available per account. 6 Google Daydream: Wired headset sold separately. 7 Water & Dust Resistance: Water-resistant and dustproof based on IP68 rating, which tests submersion up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. 8 Wireless Charger: Sold separately. 9 5G Evolution: Req's compatible service. Available in select areas only. 10 AT&T Next: Req's well-qualified credit & 0% APR installment agmt. Tax due at sale. If wireless svc is cancelled, device balance due. Fees, other charges & restr's apply. See store for details.

