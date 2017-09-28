OnSolve Successfully Sends 51 Million Critical Notifications To Citizens And Organizations For Hurricanes Irma, Harvey

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. , Sept.Â OnSolve, a leading global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) based critical communication solutions, successfully assisted state and local agencies, as well as businesses of every size across Florida , Georgia , Texas , Louisiana and other states impacted by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.

"Critical events can range from massive, wide-scale natural disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires, to man-made events such as an industrial accident or active shooter incident," said Wain Kellum, CEO of OnSolve. "Regardless of the size or type of the event, receiving timely updates and instructions from official resources can make all the difference in protecting lives and property."

Before, during and after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey, OnSolve successfully delivered over 51 million messages, 25 million calls, 9 million SMS, 15 million emails and 1.8 million push notification alerts to individuals impacted by the storms, keeping them informed on the storms' position and strength, as well as providing emergency instructions and other critical information.

"From information on how to prepare, to protective action recommendations (evacuation orders) and other safety information, OnSolve focused on providing critical support every step of the way to the dedicated emergency officials responsible for ensuring citizen safety," adds Kellum. "Our team has been proactive in reaching out to clients to make sure they have the tools necessary to keep individuals updated on recovery efforts, as well as on any continued threats that the affected states will face in the weeks and months ahead."

There have been numerous examples of successful emergency preparation and response by state and local agencies surrounding Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey, including:

Sarasota County, FL - Years of good planning, inter-departmental coordination and public outreach allowed hundreds of thousands of successful notifications to reach targeted audiences for Hurricane Irma, including 130,000 residents and businesses located in coastal areas and inland flood prone areas. Detailed data, specific and accurate mapping, along with proven methodologies for message creation made for successful alerts and warnings. Sarasota County Public Utilities also targeted selected neighborhoods with specific messages regarding river flooding and potential impacts to utility services.

Lee County, FL - Well over 1 million messages were sent in response to Hurricane Irma, including geo-targeted public notifications to specific evacuation zones and neighborhoods, as well as messages to responders for information and response activity updates. The ability to target specific homes, businesses, subdivisions and even defined groups of public safety responders, based on assignments or skill sets, allowed for effective and efficient alerting and communication.

In such a large-scale event, fast and accurate communication is imperative for saving lives and minimizing losses. Agencies and organizations that depend on the CodeRED alerting solution, as well as other OnSolve solutions, were able to target and send messages to impacted residents regarding evacuation orders, shelter locations, situational updates and more.

