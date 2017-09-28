Capsilon Appoints Mark Gordon as Senior Vice President of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â Capsilon, a provider of comprehensive cloud based digital mortgage solutions for mortgage companies, today announced that Mark Gordon has joined the Capsilon leadership team as senior vice president of sales. Based in Capsilon's San Francisco headquarters, Gordon is responsible for managing the entire sales organization including enterprise account management, sales development, and customer success.Â

Gordon has more than twenty-five years of experience as an enterprise technology sales leader, with more than a decade of that experience focused on enterprise SaaS solutions. Prior to joining Capsilon, he served as senior vice president of global sales and customer success at iTradeNetwork, where he led sales of enterprise-level SaaS solutions for trading networks and business intelligence. Previously, Gordon was a Managing Director with Banc of America Securities and, earlier in his career, he held a number of senior leadership positions at Read-Rite Corporation and IBM.

"Mark is a proven sales leader who has successfully scaled and managed top-performing enterprise sales teams in high-growth environments," said Sanjeev Malaney , chief executive officer at Capsilon. "Mark brings a wealth of financial services sales and customer success experience, and his ability to forge exceptional relationships with large enterprise customers will be a tremendous asset to our company as we accelerate our growth."

Gordon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles .

