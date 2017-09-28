Fujitsu Joins Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Sept.Â Fujitsu America, Inc. today announces that it has reached an agreement with Oracle that enables Fujitsu to offer Oracle Cloud services to its customers in the Americas, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS), Oracle Cloud Platform (PaaS) and Oracle Cloud at Customer. The agreement marks an extension of the Diamond Partnership1 between the companies by adding Fujitsu as an Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP).

Under the MetaArcÂ® suite of services, Fujitsu offers a robust portfolio of hybrid IT and digital enablement services designed to speed customer adoption of cloud and drive their modernization journey. Fujitsu helps customers find the right cloud landing zone for each of their workloads, often recommending partner cloud services like Oracle Cloud, in addition to the open, agile, and cost-effective Fujitsu Enterprise Cloud Service K5Â® and other cloud services. In this way, Fujitsu customers are assured that they have the information they need to make an informed decision about which cloud service best suits their needs.

Building on that approach, this new MSP agreement means that Fujitsu will be able to directly provide Oracle Cloud Services to customers as part of any hybrid IT or modernization project. The menu of Fujitsu Services that complement the Oracle Cloud include:

"Many existing Oracle customers want to adopt and migrate to cloud-based systems and/or modernize their Oracle-based applications, while adding Oracle PaaS to extend the functionality of their applications for the new digital world," says Alex Attal , head of Digital Services and Incubation, Fujitsu America, Inc. "However, most enterprises struggle to have the internal expertise needed to move quickly to adopt cloud and leverage all of the new digital capabilities available today. That is where Fujitsu comes to the rescue - and this new MSP agreement gives us another tool to help our customers reach their goals."

"Oracle and Fujitsu have a fruitful relationship spanning many years with shared areas of expertise, including engineering, product development and distributions," says Sanjay Sinha , vice president of platform products, Oracle. "With Fujitsu providing managed services for Oracle Cloud, customers get operational excellence in not only migrating their workloads to Oracle Cloud but also on-going maintenance and management. I look forward to hearing many customer success stories stemming from this agreement, and further strengthening the Oracle and Fujitsu alliance on all fronts as we help organizations navigate an increasingly digital landscape."

The Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) program identifies and recognizes partners who have skills, tools and processes to build, deploy, run, and manage Oracle and non-Oracle workloads on Oracle Cloud Platform.

About Fujitsu Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US $40 billion ) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 . For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Americas Fujitsu America, Inc. is the parent and/or management company of a group of Fujitsu-owned companies operating in North, Central and South America dedicated to delivering the full range of Fujitsu products, solutions and services in ICT to our customers in the Western Hemisphere. These companies are collectively referred to as Fujitsu Americas. Fujitsu enables clients to meet their business objectives through integrated offerings and solutions, including consulting, systems integration, managed services, outsourcing and cloud services for infrastructure, platforms and applications; data center and field services; and server, storage, software and mobile/tablet technologies. For more information, please visit: http://fujitsu.com/us and http://twitter.com/fujitsuamerica.

About Oracle The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia . For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

